Btim Continues to Hold Stake in Texas Capital Bancshares (TCBI); Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stock Declined While Buckhead Capital Management Increased Its Position

Buckhead Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 4.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckhead Capital Management Llc bought 3,137 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The hedge fund held 77,388 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.82M, up from 74,251 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckhead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $338.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $128.24. About 6.59 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 23/03/2018 – Inside J&J’s Effort to Cut Costs and Drive Integration at Ad Firms WPP and Omnicom; 03/04/2018 – Malaysia Eyewear Market Analysis & Outlook 2011-2021 – Key Players are Luxottica, Johnson & Johnson and Hoya Corp – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB SAYS JANSSEN WILL PAY CO UPFRONT SUM ALONG WITH POTENTIAL DEVELOPMENT & REGULATORY MILESTONE PAYMENTS; 20/03/2018 – J&J – DOMINIC J. CARUSO TO RETIRE AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 28/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Gets Different Verdicts in Baby Powder Cases; 07/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Advocates on Behalf of Patients at FTC Public Workshop; 08/05/2018 – J&J’s Janssen: FDA Approval Marks the Fifth Indication for Darzalex, Which Is the First CD38-Directed Antibody to Be Approved Anywhere; 06/04/2018 – New York Post: Couple suing Johnson & Johnson over talcum powder wins $37M; 12/04/2018 – JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICAL – ANALYSIS SHOWING INVOKANA IMPROVED RENAL OUTCOMES IN PEOPLE WITH TYPE 2 DIABETES MELLITUS WITH/AT HIGH RISK FOR CV DISEASE; 23/03/2018 – GSK’s two-drug HIV regimen wins European panel approval

Btim Corp increased its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (TCBI) by 40.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Btim Corp bought 78,509 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.96% . The institutional investor held 271,406 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.82 million, up from 192,897 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Btim Corp who had been investing in Texas Capital Bancshares Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.57% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $53.94. About 669,746 shares traded or 16.46% up from the average. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) has declined 31.34% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.34% the S&P500. Some Historical TCBI News: 21/03/2018 – Texas Capital Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – Serial bombings put Texas capital on edge; 18/04/2018 – TEXAS CAPITAL 1Q EPS $1.38, EST. $1.34; 15/05/2018 – Bank of Nova Scotia Adds Texas Capital, Exits Avis Budget: 13F; 08/03/2018 Texas Capital Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/03/2018 – Police link two more bombings in Texas capital to earlier attack; 18/04/2018 – TEXAS CAPITAL 1Q NET INTEREST INCOME $210.3M

More notable recent Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “UMB Financial (UMBF) Q2 Earnings as Expected, Expenses Up – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Scheduled For July 17, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 17, 2019, Fool.com published: “Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (TCBI) Q4 2018 Earnings Conference Call Transcript – Motley Fool” on January 23, 2019. More interesting news about Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Texas Capital (TCBI) Q2 Earnings Lag Estimates, Revenues Up – Nasdaq” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (TCBI) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Btim Corp, which manages about $7.35B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Franklin Electric Co Inc (NASDAQ:FELE) by 150,654 shares to 454,185 shares, valued at $23.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ensign Group Inc/The (NASDAQ:ENSG) by 130,017 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 207,596 shares, and cut its stake in Suntrust Bks Inc (NYSE:STI).

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $176,490 activity.

Buckhead Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.27B and $321.04 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 14,990 shares to 100,181 shares, valued at $11.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 4,757 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,815 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.