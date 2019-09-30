Btim Continues to Hold Stake in Sysco (SYY); Salesforce Com (CRM) Position Held by Parsons Capital Management Inc

Btim Corp increased its stake in Sysco Corp (SYY) by 3.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Btim Corp bought 23,180 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.00% . The institutional investor held 785,575 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $55.56M, up from 762,395 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Btim Corp who had been investing in Sysco Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.47B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $78.87. About 1.48 million shares traded. Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) has risen 2.85% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.85% the S&P500. Some Historical SYY News: 07/05/2018 – Sysco 3Q Net $330.1M; 07/05/2018 – Sysco: On Target to Deliver on Current Three-Year Plan; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A3 To Sysco’s Proposed Senior Unsecured Notes; 22/03/2018 – Sysco Corporation Announces Early Tender Results and Upsizing of Its Pending Cash Tender Offer to Purchase Certain Outstanding; 07/05/2018 – SYSCO CORP – QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.67; 07/05/2018 – SYSCO 3Q ADJ EPS 67C; 16/05/2018 – Sysco to Webcast Presentation From the 34th Annual Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference; 07/05/2018 – SYSCO CORP – QTRLY SALES INCREASED 6.1% TO $14.3 BLN; 09/05/2018 – Five Prominent Gaming CEOs in Showcase Event at 22nd Annual East Coast Gaming Congress, June 13-14 in Atlantic City; 04/05/2018 – SYSCO INVENTORY CONTROL WORKERS JOIN TEAMSTERS LOCAL 683:UNION

Parsons Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 9.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parsons Capital Management Inc bought 3,150 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 35,445 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.38 million, up from 32,295 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $130.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.68% or $4.08 during the last trading session, reaching $148.26. About 5.91 million shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Capital Appreciation Adds Salesforce, Exits Cisco; 24/05/2018 – TIE Kinetix Launches Solution to Reduce Total Cost of Ownership for Salesforce Partner Community Cloud Users; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce Grows the Old-fashioned Way — Heard on the Street; 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE TO BUY MULESOFT FOR ENTERPRISE VALUE OF ABOUT $6.5B; 20/03/2018 – MULESOFT INC – BOARDS OF SALESFORCE AND MULESOFT HAVE UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED DEAL; 02/05/2018 – Salesforce.com Completes Acquisition of MuleSoft; 24/04/2018 – Upland Software Speeds Requests for Proposal (RFP) Through Upgraded Integrations with Microsoft Office 365 and Salesforce® Solutions; 22/05/2018 – Salesforce’s new San Francisco headquarters is officially open. Here’s a view from the top floor; 02/05/2018 – Salesforce Completes Acquisition Of MuleSoft; 06/03/2018 – U.S. Customs and Border Protection Agency Selects Salesforce as Digital Modernization Platform

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 46 investors sold SYY shares while 313 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 287 raised stakes. 388.82 million shares or 0.08% more from 388.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Prelude Cap Management Limited Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) for 1,685 shares. The Netherlands-based Ing Groep Nv has invested 0.09% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). reported 2,960 shares. 1St Source Bancshares has invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Riverhead Capital Management Lc has 0.35% invested in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Daiwa Secs Grp Incorporated holds 0.02% or 30,049 shares. Invesco Ltd, a Georgia-based fund reported 6.80M shares. Orrstown Fincl Incorporated holds 14,102 shares. Winslow Evans And Crocker reported 14,300 shares. 56,426 were accumulated by Hourglass Capital Ltd Liability Company. Barrett Asset Management Ltd Company invested in 0.03% or 5,735 shares. 16,583 are owned by Tiverton Asset. Tci Wealth Advsrs accumulated 0.11% or 3,416 shares. Pinnacle Assoc Ltd stated it has 4,631 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Legal General Group Inc Plc holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) for 3.51 million shares.

More notable recent Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Are Sysco Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:SYY) High Returns Really That Great? – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY): Will The Growth Last? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 31, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday – Benzinga” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “There’s A Lot To Like About Sysco Corporation’s (NYSE:SYY) Upcoming 0.5% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on September 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Be Adding Sysco (NYSE:SYY) To Your Watchlist Today? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 13, 2019.

Btim Corp, which manages about $7.68 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Masimo Corp (NASDAQ:MASI) by 70,967 shares to 268,585 shares, valued at $39.97 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) by 15,103 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 615,503 shares, and cut its stake in Bruker Corp (NASDAQ:BRKR).

More notable recent salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Has Salesforce.com Stock Peaked? – The Motley Fool” on September 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Delivered A Weaker ROE Than Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” published on September 25, 2019, Fool.com published: “Here’s Why I’m Still Not Buying Slack, Even After Its Post-Earnings Drop – The Motley Fool” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Salesforce Expands Financial Services Cloud with New Insurance Innovation–Bringing Policyholders, Insurers and Agents Together – PRNewswire” published on September 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Could Be Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 17, 2019.