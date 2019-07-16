BTIG Research Starts Coverage On New Senior Investment Group Inc. Common Stock (SNR) with $8.0000 Target; Shorts at Lancaster Colony (LANC) Raised By 13.49%

Lancaster Colony Corporation (NASDAQ:LANC) had an increase of 13.49% in short interest. LANC’s SI was 1.25M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 13.49% from 1.11 million shares previously. With 180,900 avg volume, 7 days are for Lancaster Colony Corporation (NASDAQ:LANC)’s short sellers to cover LANC’s short positions. The SI to Lancaster Colony Corporation’s float is 6.58%. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $148.22. About 60,763 shares traded. Lancaster Colony Corporation (NASDAQ:LANC) has risen 18.13% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.70% the S&P500. Some Historical LANC News: 26/04/2018 – Lancaster Colony 3Q EPS $1.00; 21/04/2018 – DJ Lancaster Colony Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LANC); 26/04/2018 – LANCASTER COLONY 3Q EPS $1.00, EST. $1.06; 07/03/2018 Lancaster Colony Group Meeting Set By CL King for Mar. 14-15; 24/04/2018 – Lancaster Colony Short-Interest Ratio Rises 84% to 9 Days; 26/04/2018 – LANCASTER COLONY CORP – HAVE INITIATIVES IN PLACE OR PLANNED FOR BOTH SHORT- AND LONG-TERM TO ADDRESS HIGHER FREIGHT AND COMMODITY COSTS; 24/04/2018 – Lancaster Colony Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Average; 29/03/2018 – Lancaster Colony Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – Lancaster Colony Continues Higher Cash Dividend; 26/04/2018 – LANCASTER COLONY CORP – POSITIONED TO RETURN TO GROWTH AND RESUME PROMOTIONAL SUPPORT FOR FROZEN GARLIC BREAD PRODUCT LINE IN COMING QUARTERS

BTIG Research issued a Buy rating on New Senior Investment Group Inc. Common Stock (NYSE:SNR). The firm has initiated coverage on shares of SNR in a a note sent to investors and clients on Tuesday, 16 July. BTIG Research’s target indicates upside of 18.17% from the company’s close price.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.23, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 17 investors sold New Senior Investment Group Inc. shares while 46 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 55.50 million shares or 13.43% more from 48.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal Natl Bank Of Canada invested 0% in New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR). Asset Management One Limited invested in 162,067 shares. Legal General Public Limited Company reported 13,531 shares stake. Sg Americas Ltd Liability has 30,496 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Hrt Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.02% or 19,637 shares. Goldman Sachs Gp Inc holds 3.08 million shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Fmr Ltd Liability has 1 shares. Cooperman Leon G holds 1.42% in New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR) or 4.25 million shares. Moody Comml Bank Division has invested 0% in New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR). Highlander Cap Lc stated it has 0% in New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR). Vanguard Group Inc Inc holds 0% or 11.58M shares. Price T Rowe Associate Incorporated Md owns 0% invested in New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR) for 62,558 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And holds 0% in New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR) or 1.81 million shares. Nomura Asset Mgmt Ltd accumulated 51,900 shares. 254,260 were reported by Arrowstreet Partnership.

More notable recent New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Consider This Before Buying New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR) For The 7.5% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on June 26, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “BTIG Starts New Senior (SNR) at Buy – StreetInsider.com” published on July 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here is What Hedge Funds Really Think About PCM, Inc. (PCMI) – Yahoo Finance” on June 22, 2019. More interesting news about New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “New Senior Announces Appointment of Justin Hutchens to Board of Directors – Business Wire” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “New Senior Investment adds Justin Hutchens to board – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Analysts await New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $0.14 earnings per share, down 6.67% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.15 per share. SNR’s profit will be $11.36 million for 12.09 P/E if the $0.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.14 actual earnings per share reported by New Senior Investment Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

New Senior Investment Group is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust with a diversified portfolio of senior housing properties located across the United States. The company has market cap of $549.36 million. As of March 31, 2018, New Senior is one of the largest owners of senior housing properties, with 133 properties across 37 states. It currently has negative earnings. New Senior is managed by an affiliate of Fortress Investment Group LLC, a global investment management firm.

The stock decreased 1.46% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $6.77. About 260,168 shares traded. New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR) has declined 13.74% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.17% the S&P500. Some Historical SNR News: 10/05/2018 – New Senior Investment 1Q Normalized FFO 21c a Shr; 10/05/2018 – New Senior Investment 1Q Total Net Operating Income $47.1M; 11/05/2018 – Current Fixed-Income Chief Ram Nayak Moves Into New Senior Investment-Bank Risk and Advisory Role; 16/05/2018 – NEW SENIOR INVESTMENT SAYS ON MAY 14, CO’S UNITS ENTERED INTO 1-YEAR TERM LOAN AGREEMENT OF $720 MLN – SEC FILING; 23/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within CVB Financial, New Senior Investment Group, EXTRACTION O&G, Masimo, Timken Steel; 10/05/2018 – New Senior Investment 1Q Rev $99.2M; 10/05/2018 – New Senior Investment: Review of Strategic Alternatives Is Ongoing; 21/04/2018 – DJ New Senior Investment Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SNR); 14/03/2018 NEW SENIOR INVESTMENT GROUP INC – ON MARCH 9, SAYS BOARD INCREASED SIZE OF BOARD TO 8 MEMBERS AND APPOINTED DAVID MILNER AS AN INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR; 10/05/2018 – New Senior Investment 1Q Loss/Shr 16c

Lancaster Colony Corporation manufactures and markets specialty food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. The company has market cap of $4.08 billion. It offers salad dressings and sauces under the Marzetti, Marzetti Simply Dressed, CardiniÂ’s, and GirardÂ’s brands; vegetable dips and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand; frozen garlic breads under the New York BRAND Bakery, Mamma Bella, and Mamma BellaÂ’s brands; and frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister SchubertÂ’s and Mary BÂ’s brands. It has a 27.24 P/E ratio. The firm also provides dry egg noodles under the Inn Maid and Amish Kitchen brands; frozen specialty noodles under the Reames and Aunt ViÂ’s brands; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, New York BRAND Bakery Texas Toast, Chatham Village, CardiniÂ’s, Marzetti Simply Dressed, and Marzetti brands; sprouted grain bakery products under the Angelic Bakehouse and Flatzza brands; flatbread wraps and pizza crusts under the Flatout brand; and caviar under the Romanoff brand name.