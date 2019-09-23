BTIG Reaffirms $65.0000 Target On LGI Homes (LGIH), Reaffirms “Sell” Rating; Massachusetts Financial Services Company Lowered By $4.41 Million Its Zendesk (ZEN) Holding

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) had its stock rating noted as “Sell” by analysts at BTIG. BTIG currently has a $65.0000 target on the $1.87B market cap company or -20.22% downside potential. This was revealed in analysts note on Monday morning.

Massachusetts Financial Services Company decreased Zendesk Inc (ZEN) stake by 10.21% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Massachusetts Financial Services Company sold 49,605 shares as Zendesk Inc (ZEN)’s stock declined 1.43%. The Massachusetts Financial Services Company holds 436,133 shares with $38.83 million value, down from 485,738 last quarter. Zendesk Inc now has $8.56B valuation. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $77.09. About 127,888 shares traded. Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) has risen 50.45% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 50.45% the S&P500. Some Historical ZEN News: 01/05/2018 – Zendesk Sees 2Q Rev $136M-$138M; 21/05/2018 – ZENDESK INC ZEN.N : BOFA MERRILL RAISES PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $64 FROM $60; 20/03/2018 – Vidyard GoVideo for Zendesk Humanizes the Customer Support Experience with Video; 03/04/2018 – Zendesk: Surpasses $500M Annual Rev Run Rate; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Zendesk; 18/05/2018 – ZENDESK INC ZEN.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63 FROM $58; 01/05/2018 – Zendesk 1Q Rev $129.8M; 03/04/2018 – Zendesk Surpasses $500M Annual Revenue Run Rate; Continues Enterprise Expansion With New AI-Powered Enterprise Self-Service; 10/05/2018 – Zendesk to Hold Annual Analyst & Investor Day on May 17, 2018; 01/05/2018 – ZENDESK 1Q REV. $129.8M, EST. $126.5M

Massachusetts Financial Services Company increased Wintrust Finl Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC) stake by 53,074 shares to 2.03M valued at $148.26 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Molina Healthcare Inc (NYSE:MOH) stake by 4,187 shares and now owns 50,372 shares. Total Sys Svcs Inc (NYSE:TSS) was raised too.

Analysts await Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $-0.28 earnings per share, down 27.27% or $0.06 from last year’s $-0.22 per share. After $-0.34 actual earnings per share reported by Zendesk, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.65% EPS growth.

Among 3 analysts covering Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Zendesk has $10600 highest and $8200 lowest target. $95.50’s average target is 23.88% above currents $77.09 stock price. Zendesk had 6 analyst reports since March 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Buy” rating and $94 target in Friday, March 29 report. The rating was reinitiated by RBC Capital Markets on Tuesday, September 3 with “Outperform”.

Among 4 analysts covering LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. LGI Homes has $9500 highest and $6200 lowest target. $82.63’s average target is 1.42% above currents $81.47 stock price. LGI Homes had 5 analyst reports since April 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Sell” rating on Wednesday, August 7 by BTIG Research. JP Morgan downgraded LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) rating on Wednesday, September 11. JP Morgan has “Neutral” rating and $84.5000 target. The company was maintained on Friday, September 13 by Wells Fargo. JMP Securities maintained the shares of LGIH in report on Friday, September 6 with “Market Outperform” rating.

Analysts await LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.92 earnings per share, up 26.32% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.52 per share. LGIH’s profit will be $44.05M for 10.61 P/E if the $1.92 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.82 actual earnings per share reported by LGI Homes, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.49% EPS growth.

LGI Homes, Inc. engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of new homes in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, South Carolina, North Carolina, Colorado, Washington, and Tennessee markets. The company has market cap of $1.87 billion. It offers entry-level homes and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. It has a 14.1 P/E ratio. At December 31, 2016, it owned 59 active communities under the LGI Homes brand; and 4 under the Terrata Homes brand.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.53 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 1.45 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 17 investors sold LGI Homes, Inc. shares while 45 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 20.05 million shares or 1.59% more from 19.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Us National Bank & Trust De has invested 0% in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH). Raymond James Assoc stated it has 8,950 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Voya Investment Management Lc owns 0% invested in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) for 7,785 shares. Moreover, Moon Mngmt Lc has 0% invested in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH). Ubs Asset Management Americas holds 11,516 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 2,068 shares. Tower Llc (Trc) owns 393 shares. Walleye Trading Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 2,251 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reported 0.01% of its portfolio in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH). 4,755 were accumulated by Gagnon Ltd Limited Liability Company. U S Invsts holds 0.65% of its portfolio in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) for 17,752 shares. Scout owns 105,558 shares. Moreover, Sei Invs Communication has 0% invested in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) for 12,567 shares. 592 are owned by Ls Invest Limited Liability Corp. Moreover, First Mercantile Trust Communications has 0.02% invested in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) for 3,001 shares.