BTIG Cuts Fresenius Medical Care (FMS) To “Neutral”; Shorts at Landec (LNDC) Raised By 6.41%

In a a report sent to investors on 1 August, stock research analysts at BTIG’s equities research division lowered Fresenius Medical Care (NYSE:FMS)‘s stock rating from a”Buy” to “Neutral”.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services. The company has market cap of $21.06 billion. It offers dialysis treatment, and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized ESRD patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure. It has a 9.42 P/E ratio. The firm also develops, makes, and distributes dialysis products, including hemodialysis machines, peritoneal cyclers, dialyzers, peritoneal solutions, hemodialysis concentrates, solutions and granulates, bloodlines, renal pharmaceuticals, and water treatment systems for the treatment of ESRD; offers renal medications and supplies to patients at homes or to dialysis clinics; and provides vascular, cardiovascular, and endovascular specialty, as well as hospitalist and intensivist, and medical cost management services.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $713,840 activity. On Thursday, February 7 OBUS NELSON bought $156,340 worth of Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC) or 12,900 shares.

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, makes, and sells differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. The company has market cap of $325.97 million. It operates through three divisions: Packaged Fresh Vegetables, Food Export, and Biomaterials. It has a 1117 P/E ratio. The Packaged Fresh Vegetables segment markets and packs specialty packaged whole and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables utilizing the BreatheWay specialty packaging technology for the retail grocery, club store, and food service industries under the Eat Smart and GreenLine brands, as well as private label brands; and sells BreatheWay packaging technology to partners for fruit and vegetable products.

