Btg Pactual Global Asset Management LTD Upped Its Union Pacific (Put) (UNP) Holding; Saturna Capital Increases Position in Accenture Class A (ACN)

Saturna Capital Corp increased its stake in Accenture Class A (ACN) by 300.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Saturna Capital Corp bought 9,415 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.22% . The institutional investor held 12,552 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.32 million, up from 3,137 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Saturna Capital Corp who had been investing in Accenture Class A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $123.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $193.09. About 2.42M shares traded or 29.28% up from the average. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 20.80% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 11/05/2018 – Accenture Interactive Recognized as IBM Watson Customer Engagement Global Systems Integrator Partner of the Year Award as part; 12/04/2018 – Accenture Appoints Venkata “Murthy” Renduchintala, Executive Officer at Intel, to Board of Directors; 30/04/2018 – Accenture Interactive Named Largest Digital Network Worldwide by Advertising Age in Annual Agency Report for Third Year in a; 29/03/2018 – Accenture MBA Innovation Challenge Supports Wounded Warrior Project® with Pro-Bono Consulting Services; 03/05/2018 – ACCENTURE TO CO-DEVELOP DIGITAL DEFENSE WITH SAP; 15/05/2018 – Disconnect Between C-Suite and Supply Chain Resulting in Missed Digital Growth Opportunities for Companies, According to New; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC ACN.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $6.68 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/03/2018 – TOYOTA MOTOR – SYSTEM USES ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE TO PREDICT NUMBER OF OCCUPIED TAXIS IN TOKYO USING 500-METER, MESH-BASED PARAMETERS EVERY 30 MINUTES; 08/03/2018 – Duck Creek Technologies Recognized by Celent with Industry Awards for Fourth Consecutive Year; 05/04/2018 – Accenture Positioned as a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Public Cloud Infrastructure Managed Services, Worldwide

Btg Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (Put) (UNP) by 200% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Btg Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd bought 400,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 600,000 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $101.47M, up from 200,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Btg Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $116.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $166.38. About 3.42 million shares traded or 9.02% up from the average. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS PRICING INCREASED 2.75% EX-COAL, INTERMODAL; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific profit rises 22.2 pct; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SEES CARGO GAINS IN PLASTICS, INDUSTRIAL OUTPUT; 26/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY–ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION–IN FULTON AND PEORIA COUNTIES, ILL; 09/03/2018 – Union Pacific Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific 1Q Operating Ratio 64.6%; 27/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 04/27/2018 02:34 PM; 19/03/2018 – Louisiana Transportation Infrastructure Receives $87 M Boost From Union Pacific; 12/03/2018 – KANSAS TRANSPORTATION GETS $113M BOOST FROM UNION PACIFIC; 21/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY — DISCONTINUANCE OF SERVICE EXEMPTION — IN MCLENNAN COUNTY, TX

Btg Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $399.44M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 3,624 shares to 15,845 shares, valued at $3.29 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 7,824 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,901 shares, and cut its stake in Abbott Labs (Call) (NYSE:ABT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 47 investors sold UNP shares while 551 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 521.61 million shares or 0.16% less from 522.47 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 1,419 are held by M Kraus And. Atlantic Union Commercial Bank Corporation invested 0.17% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Community Comml Bank Of Raymore stated it has 1.16% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Wms Partners Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.32% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Bb&T reported 0.36% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). First Trust Advsrs LP owns 308,415 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Tower (Trc) holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 15,019 shares. Whittier Tru Com holds 27,190 shares. Madison Investment Hldg Incorporated owns 107,775 shares or 0.32% of their US portfolio. Lone Pine Capital Ltd Liability Company, a Connecticut-based fund reported 4.93M shares. British Columbia Inv Mngmt reported 232,556 shares. Moreover, Mirae Asset Glob Investments has 0.06% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Aspiriant Ltd Liability holds 0.21% or 14,674 shares in its portfolio. Stephens Inc Ar invested in 31,591 shares. Garde Cap invested in 2,800 shares.

