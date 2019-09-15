Btg Pactual Global Asset Management LTD Upped Its Union Pacific (Put) (UNP) Holding by $67.60 Million; Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda Stake in Banco Macro Sa (BMA) Upped by $720,000 as Stock Value Rose

Btg Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (Put) (UNP) by 200% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Btg Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd bought 400,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 600,000 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $101.47M, up from 200,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Btg Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $120.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.23% or $3.74 during the last trading session, reaching $171.45. About 2.87 million shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC PLANS TO FILE ALTERNATIVE SCHEDULE FOR PTC; 07/05/2018 – Union Pacific is Top Class I Railroad on Military Times’ Best for Vets Employer Rankings; 13/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Raiload – 04/13/2018 03:22 PM; 06/04/2018 – Union Pacific Expects Charge of $85M Pretax, Or 8c/Shr, on March Redemption of Debentures and Mortgage Bond

Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda increased its stake in Banco Macro Sa (BMA) by 66.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 65.58% . The institutional investor held 25,000 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.82 million, up from 15,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda who had been investing in Banco Macro Sa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $24.69. About 814,026 shares traded or 5.59% up from the average. Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA) has declined 0.46% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.46% the S&P500. Some Historical BMA News: 25/04/2018 – Banco Macro S.A. Informs the Market of the Filing of its Annual Report on Form 20-F for The Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2017; 25/04/2018 – Banco Macro S.A. Informs the Market of the Filing of Its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the Fiscal Yr Ended Dec 31, 2017; 10/05/2018 – Banco Macro S.A. Announces Share Repurchase Program; 16/05/2018 – ARGENTINA’S BANCO MACRO MANAGEMENT SPEAKS IN CONFERENCE CALL; 15/05/2018 – BANCO MACRO 1Q EPS ARS5.32; 16/05/2018 – BANCO MACRO SAYS WILL SEEK PARTNERSHIPS TO GROW; 16/05/2018 – BANCO MACRO SAYS WILL SEEK TO PURSUE ACQUISITIONS TO GROW; 15/05/2018 – BANCO MACRO 1Q NET INCOME ARS3.6B, EST. ARS3.27B; 16/05/2018 – ARGENTINA’S BANCO MACRO SAYS PATAGONIA DEAL IS COMPLETELY DEAD; 10/05/2018 – BANCO MACRO REPORTS BUYBACK PLAN FOR UP TO PS$4.5B

Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda, which manages about $284.94M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) by 4,044 shares to 12,347 shares, valued at $1.25M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 25,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,500 shares, and cut its stake in Global X Copper Miners Etf.

Btg Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $399.44 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Restaurant Brands Intl Inc by 21,109 shares to 20,895 shares, valued at $1.45 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) by 947 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,479 shares, and cut its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT).