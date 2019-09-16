Btg Pactual Global Asset Management LTD Trimmed Its Mastercard (MA) Position by $2.07 Million as Market Value Rose; Pzena Investment Management Has Lifted Universal (UVV) Holding by $7.75 Million as Stock Value Rose

Btg Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 61.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Btg Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd sold 7,824 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 4,901 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.30 million, down from 12,725 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Btg Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $277.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.05% or $2.89 during the last trading session, reaching $273.43. About 1.96M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500.

Pzena Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Universal Corp (UVV) by 27.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pzena Investment Management Llc bought 129,230 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.35% . The hedge fund held 602,495 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $36.61 million, up from 473,265 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pzena Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Universal Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.85% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $57.05. About 134,161 shares traded. Universal Corporation (NYSE:UVV) has declined 11.26% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.26% the S&P500. Some Historical UVV News: 19/04/2018 – Universal Corp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – Universal Corp 4Q EPS $1.20; 23/05/2018 – Universal Corporation Announces Enhanced Capital Allocation Strategy And 36% Dividend Increase; 23/05/2018 – Universal Corporation Reports Annual Results; 21/04/2018 – DJ Universal Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UVV); 23/05/2018 – Universal Corp: Returning Excess Cap Through Shr Repurchases; 18/05/2018 – Universal Corporation Announces Conference Call; 23/05/2018 – Universal Corp Announces Enhanced Cap Allocation Strategy; 29/05/2018 – Universal Corporation Sets Annual Meeting Date; 23/05/2018 – Universal Corp 4Q Adj EPS $1.44

Investors sentiment increased to 1.55 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.52 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 18 investors sold UVV shares while 44 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 20.59 million shares or 1.63% more from 20.26 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Zebra Ltd Liability has 7,340 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% or 7,222 shares. Tci Wealth Advsr invested in 36 shares or 0% of the stock. Charles Schwab Mgmt holds 364,660 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Gemmer Asset Limited Com holds 0% or 62 shares in its portfolio. Ameritas Inv Prtnrs Inc accumulated 2,076 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Assoc Lc owns 232,483 shares. Ftb Advisors has invested 0% in Universal Corporation (NYSE:UVV). Prudential holds 120,002 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Glenmede Trust Na invested 0% of its portfolio in Universal Corporation (NYSE:UVV). Balyasny Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 0% stake. Adams Asset Advsr Ltd Liability Com stated it has 144,289 shares or 1.35% of all its holdings. Hsbc Public Limited Liability Company has 8,021 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Stone Ridge Asset Ltd Co holds 8,100 shares. Aperio Grp Ltd Liability Company stated it has 25,331 shares.

Pzena Investment Management Llc, which manages about $24.64B and $18.95B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in News Corp (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 16.92 million shares to 5.11 million shares, valued at $68.92M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) by 30,474 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 167,990 shares, and cut its stake in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F).

Analysts await Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.02 EPS, up 13.48% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.78 per share. MA’s profit will be $2.05B for 33.84 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual EPS reported by Mastercard Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.88% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.01, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 38 investors sold MA shares while 536 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 414 raised stakes. 720.31 million shares or 0.88% less from 726.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Asset accumulated 0.8% or 61,819 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can has 0.43% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 712,544 shares. Sunbelt Secs Inc owns 8,023 shares for 0.92% of their portfolio. Main Street Rech Ltd Company reported 38,475 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas holds 0% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) or 4.82 million shares. Fil Limited has 0.1% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 260,149 shares. Kentucky Retirement Sys Fund holds 1% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) or 18,744 shares. Fayerweather Charles, Massachusetts-based fund reported 12,486 shares. Grand Jean Cap Management Incorporated holds 0.13% or 1,190 shares in its portfolio. Martin Inv Lc stated it has 6.18% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Oak Ltd Oh has 4,139 shares. Cypress Asset Management Inc Tx has 28,252 shares. Dana Invest Advisors owns 145,027 shares for 1.89% of their portfolio. 1,720 are held by Norris Perne & French Limited Liability Partnership Mi. California-based Strategic Wealth Advsr Grp Incorporated Ltd has invested 0.34% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Btg Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $399.44M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mellanox Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:MLNX) by 11,270 shares to 31,270 shares, valued at $3.46 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Data Corp New by 185,265 shares in the quarter, for a total of 205,265 shares, and has risen its stake in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT).

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 8 selling transactions for $42.91 million activity. Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon bought $413,560 worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) on Wednesday, July 31. DAVIS RICHARD K bought $468,603 worth of stock or 1,735 shares.

