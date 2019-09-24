Btg Pactual Global Asset Management LTD Stake in Lauder Estee Cos (EL) Raised as Stock Price Rose; As Facebook (FB) Share Price Rose, Bridgewater Associates LP Has Decreased Its Holding by $3.40 Million

Btg Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Lauder Estee Cos Inc (EL) by 42.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Btg Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd bought 2,957 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.16% . The institutional investor held 9,858 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.81 million, up from 6,901 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Btg Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Lauder Estee Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $70.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.48% or $2.86 during the last trading session, reaching $195.86. About 823,902 shares traded. The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has risen 37.39% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.39% the S&P500. Some Historical EL News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Estee Lauder Companies Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EL); 15/05/2018 – POINT72 SINGAPORE BOOSTED EL IN 1Q: 13F; 23/03/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER TO CUT JOBS ON LEADING BEAUTY FORWARD INITIATIVES; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Now Sees FY18 Constant-Currency EPS Growth of 20%-21%; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Sees FY EPS $2.78-EPS $2.86; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER BOOSTS FORECAST; 19/03/2018 – Coty launches US$8bn-equiv jumbo refi; 04/05/2018 – AGF Investments Adds Estee Lauder, Exits PayPal: 13F; 03/05/2018 – Estee Lauder at Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum May 8; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER CEO FABRIZIO FREDA COMMENTS IN EARNINGS CONF CALL

Bridgewater Associates Lp decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 49.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridgewater Associates Lp sold 17,710 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 18,215 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.52M, down from 35,925 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridgewater Associates Lp who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $520.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.39% or $4.46 during the last trading session, reaching $182.36. About 7.12M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 04/04/2018 – Sen. Markey: Senator Markey Renews His Call for Facebook CEO to Testify Before Senate Commerce Committee; 04/05/2018 – National Post: Facebook is researching offering an ad-free, subscription based version of its service: sources…; 28/03/2018 – Tim Cook on Facebook’s data leak scandal: ‘I wouldn’t be in this situation’; 26/03/2018 – $FB and $SHOP unholy alliance explained here; 14/05/2018 – Facebook suspends 200 apps in an investigation of apps that had access to large quantities of user data; 02/05/2018 – Cambridge Analytica Closing Operations Following Facebook Data Controversy; 13/04/2018 – Poverty with a human face and a Facebook page; 19/04/2018 – ‘Facebook for scientists’ resolves copyright row with some publishers; 30/04/2018 – WhatsApp co-founder Jan Koum is leaving Facebook and is expected to step down from the board; 08/05/2018 – FACEBOOK – JEFF ZIENTS, CEO OF CRANEMERE, HAS BEEN APPOINTED TO COMPANY’S BOARD AND AUDIT COMMITTEE, EFFECTIVE MAY 31, 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 earnings per share, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53 billion for 23.50 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Bridgewater Associates Lp, which manages about $12.75 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (NYSE:EDU) by 34,396 shares to 48,812 shares, valued at $4.71 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nrg Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) by 75,190 shares in the quarter, for a total of 297,697 shares, and has risen its stake in Eaton Corp Plc (NYSE:ETN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 51 investors sold EL shares while 223 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 242 raised stakes. 185.86 million shares or 0.94% more from 184.14 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Btg Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $399.44M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Restaurant Brands Intl Inc by 21,109 shares to 20,895 shares, valued at $1.45M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) by 947 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,479 shares, and cut its stake in Abbott Labs (Put) (NYSE:ABT).