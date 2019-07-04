Btg Pactual Global Asset Management LTD Position in Mcdonalds (MCD) Has Decreased by $912,492; First Rep Bk San Francisco C (FRC) Valuation Declined While Ensemble Capital Management Has Lowered Position by $4.04 Million

Btg Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) by 19.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Btg Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd sold 4,828 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.31% with the market. The institutional investor held 19,469 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.70 million, down from 24,297 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Btg Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $162.49B market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $3.23 during the last trading session, reaching $212.81. About 1.93 million shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 20.85% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.42% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 14/03/2018 – MCDONALD’S CFO KEVIN OZAN SPEAKS AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s grills up stronger than expected rise in key sales gauge; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s Sees 2018 Capital Expenditures About $2.4B; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s 1Q EPS $1.72; 30/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S SAYS IT’S A `FIGHT’ FOR MARKET SHARE IN U.S; 20/03/2018 – NLRB: Proposed Settlement Agreements Presented in McDonald’s USA, LLC, et. al; 13/03/2018 – EduComm Minority: Top Democrats Urge NLRB to Protect Workers’ Due Process in McDonald’s Case; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s sales rise on back of revamped menu; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s to Contribute Capital Toward About 250 Restaurant Openings; 23/05/2018 – McDonald’s Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Ensemble Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in First Rep Bk San Francisco C (FRC) by 8.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ensemble Capital Management Llc sold 40,360 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.97% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 420,093 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.20 million, down from 460,453 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ensemble Capital Management Llc who had been investing in First Rep Bk San Francisco C for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.64B market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $99.51. About 318,413 shares traded. First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) has risen 2.16% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.27% the S&P500. Some Historical FRC News: 22/03/2018 – FIRST REPUBLIC BANK FRC.N : UBS STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING: TARGET PRICE $100; 14/05/2018 – Wealth Managers Join First Republic in San Francisco and Boston; 08/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns provisional ratings to Prime RMBS issued by Sequoia Mortgage Trust 2018-CH2; 29/03/2018 – Moody’s assigns definitive ratings to Prime RMBS issued by J.P. Morgan Mortgage Trust 2018-3; 21/03/2018 – Moody’s assigns provisional ratings to Prime RMBS issued by J.P. Morgan Mortgage Trust 2018-3; 13/04/2018 – First Republic Bank 1Q EPS $1.13; 06/03/2018 – FIRST REPUBLIC BANK FRC.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $110 FROM $93; 30/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns provisional ratings to Prime RMBS issued by Sequoia Mortgage Trust 2018-6; 06/03/2018 – FIRST REPUBLIC BANK FRC.N : BARCLAYS ADDS TO TOP PICK LIST; REPLACES WESTERN ALLIANCE BANCORP; 17/04/2018 – Gradifi Selected By Brooks Automation, Peoples Bank To Provide Student Loan Repayment Solution To Employees

Analysts await First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) to report earnings on July, 12. They expect $1.27 earnings per share, up 5.83% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.2 per share. FRC’s profit will be $212.34 million for 19.59 P/E if the $1.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.26 actual earnings per share reported by First Republic Bank for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.79% EPS growth.

Ensemble Capital Management Llc, which manages about $381.11M and $678.77M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tiffany & Co New (NYSE:TIF) by 23,110 shares to 47,920 shares, valued at $5.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Broadridge Finl Solutions In (NYSE:BR) by 30,963 shares in the quarter, for a total of 509,568 shares, and has risen its stake in Transdigm Group Inc (NYSE:TDG).

Analysts await McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $2.05 earnings per share, up 3.02% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.99 per share. MCD’s profit will be $1.57B for 25.95 P/E if the $2.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.72 actual earnings per share reported by McDonald's Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 19.19% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 45 investors sold MCD shares while 566 reduced holdings. only 140 funds opened positions while 449 raised stakes. 496.73 million shares or 3.19% less from 513.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Btim Corp has 0.18% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Amf Pensionsforsakring stated it has 0.46% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Ssi Invest Management holds 0.03% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 1,978 shares. Blackhill Cap accumulated 0.1% or 3,000 shares. 16,460 are owned by Marvin And Palmer Assoc. Aperio, California-based fund reported 610,488 shares. Corda Inv Ltd Liability Com owns 74,759 shares or 1.64% of their US portfolio. Gam Holding Ag invested in 0.09% or 10,708 shares. Accredited Invsts Incorporated accumulated 3,885 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Charles Schwab Mngmt has 3.34M shares for 0.41% of their portfolio. Miracle Mile Limited Company holds 3,949 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Brown Brothers Harriman & Company invested 0.03% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). D E Shaw Co owns 1.35 million shares for 0.33% of their portfolio. Woodmont Invest Counsel Ltd Com accumulated 1% or 20,314 shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Limited Liability owns 10,526 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio.

