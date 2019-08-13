Btg Pactual Global Asset Management LTD Position in Mastercard (MA) Has Decreased as Market Valuation Rose; Polaris Industries Ord (PII) Shareholder Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company Has Trimmed Its Holding by $2.25 Million as Valuation Declined

Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company decreased its stake in Polaris Industries Ord (PII) by 34.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company sold 26,754 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.35% . The institutional investor held 51,746 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.37M, down from 78,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company who had been investing in Polaris Industries Ord for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.43% or $2.22 during the last trading session, reaching $89.2. About 228,773 shares traded. Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) has declined 8.74% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.74% the S&P500. Some Historical PII News: 30/05/2018 – Polaris Industries Buying Boat Holdings In an All-Cash Transaction Valued at an NPV) of About $805M; 02/04/2018 – Polaris Finalizes Resolution with Consumer Product Safety Commission; 03/04/2018 – Florida Becomes 43rd U.S. State to Reclassify Driving Requirements for Three-Wheeled Roadsters; 06/03/2018 – Greenway Health’s Project Polaris is Redefining the Relationship between Ambulatory Practices and Technology; 14/05/2018 – POLARIS TO PARTICIPATE IN OPTIMUS GLOBAL RIGHTS ISSUE; 02/04/2018 – Polaris Recalls RZR XP 1000 Recreational Off-Highway Vehicles (ROVs) Due to Fire Hazard; 20/03/2018 – Polaris Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – POLARIS CONSULTING 4Q TOTAL COSTS 6.24B RUPEES; 23/05/2018 – UNITED AIR OUTFITTING JETS WITH POLARIS CABINS EVERY 10 DAYS; 02/04/2018 – POLARIS COMPLETES RESOLUTION WITH CONSUMER PRODUCT SAFETY COMMI

Btg Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 54.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Btg Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd sold 15,265 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 12,725 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.00M, down from 27,990 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Btg Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $273.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.80% or $4.95 during the last trading session, reaching $270. About 3.24 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500.

Analysts await Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $1.60 earnings per share, down 13.98% or $0.26 from last year’s $1.86 per share. PII’s profit will be $97.79 million for 13.94 P/E if the $1.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.73 actual earnings per share reported by Polaris Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.51% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.72, from 0.61 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold PII shares while 96 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 47.02 million shares or 6.03% less from 50.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Regions owns 3,148 shares. Advisory Alpha Limited Liability Corporation holds 13 shares. State Street holds 0.03% or 5.23 million shares in its portfolio. Cadence Ltd Liability Corporation reported 3,476 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Assetmark Inc owns 1 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Pnc Fincl Ser Group invested 0% in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII). Federated Investors Pa reported 20,099 shares stake. Mackenzie Corporation holds 133,388 shares. Brandywine Investment Limited Liability Corp accumulated 2,564 shares. California Public Employees Retirement holds 138,912 shares. Mcf Advsr Llc accumulated 17 shares or 0% of the stock. Triangle Securities Wealth holds 3,150 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Amp Cap Invsts has invested 0.01% in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII). Susquehanna Limited Liability Partnership holds 110,998 shares or 0% of its portfolio. First Hawaiian Bancorporation invested in 3,593 shares or 0.02% of the stock.

Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company, which manages about $158.63 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Home Depot Ord (NYSE:HD) by 20,000 shares to 32,000 shares, valued at $6.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 26, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $99,660 activity.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 7 sales for $39.05 million activity. $6.62M worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) was sold by Mastercard Foundation.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Bank Of Nova Scotia has 0.21% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). West Oak Capital Limited Liability Company has 0.5% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 3,425 shares. Moreover, Mitsubishi Ufj Tru And Bk has 1.15% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Beaumont Prtnrs Ltd Liability accumulated 7,597 shares. Smith Chas P And Associate Pa Cpas has 1,322 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Farmers Bancorporation has 11,574 shares. The Alabama-based Leavell Invest Mgmt has invested 0.3% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Everence Capital Mngmt Incorporated holds 0.98% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 23,706 shares. Brinker Cap holds 0.47% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 52,237 shares. Sky Gp Lc holds 25,111 shares or 2.17% of its portfolio. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Liability reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Wellington Shields Capital Limited Liability Company stated it has 1.57% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Colony Lc reported 119,800 shares. Montag A & Assocs has 0.69% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 31,470 shares. Hardman Johnston Advsr Lc holds 2.3% or 222,177 shares.