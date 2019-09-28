Btg Pactual Global Asset Management LTD Position In Lauder Estee Cos (EL) Was Has Boosted; Sprouts Farmers Market (SFM) Stake Maintained by Agf Investments America Inc

Agf Investments America Inc increased its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. (SFM) by 25.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Agf Investments America Inc bought 32,502 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.48% . The institutional investor held 162,353 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.07 million, up from 129,851 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Agf Investments America Inc who had been investing in Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $19.2. About 511,344 shares traded. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) has declined 20.18% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.18% the S&P500. Some Historical SFM News: 16/05/2018 – Sprouts Farmers at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – Sprouts ended Amazon Prime Now delivery partnership on May 1; 03/05/2018 – SPROUTS FARMERS MARKET – SEES 2018 NET SALES GROWTH 10.5% TO 11.5%; 03/05/2018 – Sprouts Farmers Market Sees 2018 Sales Growth 10.5% to 11.5%; 03/05/2018 – Sprouts Farmers Market Hasd Seen 2018 Sales Growth 11.5% to 12.5%; 23/03/2018 – Shares of Target and Kroger jump on report of possible merger talks; 03/05/2018 – Sprouts Farmers Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Sprouts Farmers Market Backs 2018 EPS $1.22-EPS $1.28; 11/04/2018 – SFM UK MANAGEMENT HAS NET SHORT POSITION OF 0.97 PCT IN RIB SOFTWARE SE RIB.DE AS OF APR 10 – FILING; 03/05/2018 – Sprouts Farmers Market 1Q EPS 50c

Btg Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Lauder Estee Cos Inc (EL) by 42.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Btg Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd bought 2,957 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.16% . The institutional investor held 9,858 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.81 million, up from 6,901 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Btg Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Lauder Estee Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $70.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $196.33. About 916,277 shares traded. The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has risen 37.39% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.39% the S&P500. Some Historical EL News: 02/05/2018 – The Estée Lauder Companies Presentation at the Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum 2018 Available Live via Webcast; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER 3Q ADJ EPS $1.17, EST. $1.07; 21/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER COMPANIES INC – FILES FOR POTENTIAL DEBT SHELF OFFERING, SIZE NOT DISCLOSED – SEC FILING; 04/05/2018 – AGF Investments Adds Estee Lauder, Exits PayPal: 13F; 16/04/2018 – The Estée Lauder Companies Elects Two New Members to Its Board of Directors; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Now Sees FY18 Constant-Currency Sales Growth of 11%-12%; 19/03/2018 – Coty launches US$8bn-equiv jumbo refi; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Maintains Momentum as Sales Rise for Fifth Quarter; 23/03/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER TO CUT JOBS ON LEADING BEAUTY FORWARD INITIATIVES; 02/05/2018 – The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $.38 Per Share

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.13, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 27 investors sold SFM shares while 84 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 104.79 million shares or 4.47% less from 109.69 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bnp Paribas Asset Management has 539,910 shares. Stifel Financial Corp holds 0% or 20,082 shares. Riverhead Capital Mngmt Limited Com stated it has 116,565 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Moreover, Globeflex Ltd Partnership has 0.17% invested in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) for 42,875 shares. Petrus Lta invested in 12,150 shares. Sg Americas Lc accumulated 0.01% or 39,003 shares. Us Bank & Trust De owns 3,850 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Utah Retirement holds 22,568 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership owns 207,053 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Farr Miller And Washington Llc Dc holds 1.34% or 858,467 shares in its portfolio. Amalgamated Natl Bank stated it has 0.01% in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM). Hrt Limited holds 34,342 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Tower Research Capital Limited Com (Trc) accumulated 1,628 shares or 0% of the stock. Advisors Asset Mngmt owns 0% invested in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) for 6,599 shares. 16,413 were reported by Old Natl Bancorp In.

More notable recent Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Sprouts Farmers Market Has Some ‘Splainin’ To Do – Seeking Alpha” on August 18, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Sprouts Farmers Market Sets Date for Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” published on July 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM): Are Analystsâ€™ Forecast Signalling Trouble Ahead? – Yahoo Finance” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Sprouts Farmers Market: Strengths And Weaknesses – Seeking Alpha” published on January 22, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Sprouts Farmers Down 18% in 6 Months: Will it Decline Further? – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 25, 2019.

Agf Investments America Inc, which manages about $1.29B and $294.06M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Water Works Co. Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 5,559 shares to 64,430 shares, valued at $7.47 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Waste Connections Inc. by 33,061 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 142,600 shares, and cut its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Since May 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 sales for $399.88 million activity. 2.00 million The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) shares with value of $392.00 million were sold by LAL FAMILY PARTNERS LP.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 51 investors sold EL shares while 223 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 242 raised stakes. 185.86 million shares or 0.94% more from 184.14 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Associated Banc, Alabama-based fund reported 2,270 shares. Csat Inv Advisory LP has 2,278 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Bridgewater LP has invested 0.01% in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Curbstone Finance, a New Hampshire-based fund reported 2,250 shares. Cetera Advisor Ntwk Lc accumulated 2,363 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Omers Administration Corp has invested 0.1% in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Pictet Asset Ltd holds 503,875 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Europe) Ltd holds 55,268 shares or 0.86% of its portfolio. Columbus Circle holds 242,858 shares. Richard Bernstein Advisors Ltd Liability holds 0.21% of its portfolio in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) for 34,639 shares. Moreover, Martingale Asset Lp has 0.13% invested in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) for 66,430 shares. Atria Invs Limited Liability Co holds 0.02% or 6,794 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, West Oak Capital Ltd has 0.01% invested in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) for 132 shares. Cleararc Cap stated it has 2,967 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. 11,483 were accumulated by Whittier Tru Of Nevada.

Btg Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $399.44 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 5,838 shares to 22,755 shares, valued at $1.91M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 99,720 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 280 shares, and cut its stake in Restaurant Brands Intl Inc.