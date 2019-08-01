Btg Pactual Global Asset Management LTD Lowered Its Position in Mcdonalds (MCD) by $912,492; Holder Puzo Michael J Has Raised Amazon.Com (AMZN) Position

Btg Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) by 19.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Btg Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd sold 4,828 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The institutional investor held 19,469 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.70 million, down from 24,297 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Btg Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $160.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $1.62 during the last trading session, reaching $210.72. About 3.89M shares traded or 37.58% up from the average. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 06/04/2018 – @vincerCFO The exchanges are for profit, publicly traded companies. They basically have the same incentives & disincentives as McDonald’s. In my view, they should be stripped of their sovereign immunity for regulatory failings; 19/03/2018 – McDonald’s proposes settlement in U.S. labor board case; 11/04/2018 – GLORY to Feature Cash Automation Solutions at McDonald’s Worldwide Conference; 27/04/2018 – McDonald’s Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – Ex-McDonald’s CEO: Starbucks’ store closures for bias training shouldn’t have needed to happen; 01/05/2018 – Two-Time Major Champion Jacklin and Former McDonald’s General Counsel Yastrow Collaborate on Bad Lies, a Courtroom Thriller Abo; 20/04/2018 – CORRECT: MCDONALD’S CEO EASTERBROOK IS NOMINATED TO WMT BOARD; 27/04/2018 – McDonald’s Fresh Beef, Value Meals on Menu — Earnings Preview; 01/05/2018 – Blink Charging Co. & 16 Bay Area McDonald’s Upgrade 41 Charging Stations; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Disciplined Equity Adds McDonald’s, Exits P&G

Puzo Michael J increased its stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by 84.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Puzo Michael J bought 390 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 850 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.51M, up from 460 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Puzo Michael J who had been investing in Amazon.Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $923.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.67% or $31.75 during the last trading session, reaching $1866.78. About 4.47M shares traded or 16.29% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 26/04/2018 – Amazon 1Q EPS $3.27; 01/05/2018 – Australia’s Mall Owners Gird Themselves For Battle With Amazon; 25/04/2018 – Boohoo Trounces Rivals as Investments Stave Off Amazon Threat; 07/03/2018 – Amazon May Be Nearing a Decision on HQ2 — Barron’s Blog; 09/05/2018 – Amazon said in its quarterly report that AWS has at least $12.4 billion in backlog revenue, the first time its disclosed that metric; 18/04/2018 – USPS Board Nominees Willing to Confront Trump Over Amazon Rates; 15/05/2018 – SOROS ADDED VICI, JPM, AMZN, WFC, C IN 1Q: 13F; 11/04/2018 – MEDIA-Amazon India may cut prices in market share battle with Flipkart – Mint; 28/03/2018 – WHITE HOUSE SAYS TRUMP IS ALWAYS LOOKING FOR A LEVEL PLAYING FIELD, NOT ANNOUNCING POLICY CHANGES REGARDING AMAZON; 14/03/2018 – JAPAN FAIR TRADE COMMISSION HAS RAIDED AMAZON JAPAN ON SUSPICION OF POSSIBLE ANTI-TRUST VIOLATION – MEDIA

Puzo Michael J, which manages about $256.53M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard (NYSE:MA) by 1,340 shares to 48,792 shares, valued at $11.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 5,750 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 77,748 shares, and cut its stake in Oracle (NYSE:ORCL).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northeast Fin Consultants owns 1.21% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 6,127 shares. Moreover, Washington Trust has 3.12% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 29,042 shares. Nichols & Pratt Advisers Ltd Liability Partnership Ma reported 4,768 shares stake. Edgewood Mgmt Ltd Co reported 597,997 shares stake. Lpl Fincl Llc has invested 0.7% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Nuveen Asset accumulated 0.88% or 92,366 shares. Rothschild Il accumulated 0.43% or 2,062 shares. The North Carolina-based Holderness Invests Com has invested 4.67% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Bragg Advsrs holds 0.75% or 3,225 shares. Cambridge Advsrs Inc accumulated 123 shares. Agf Investments accumulated 117,982 shares. Franklin Resource stated it has 1.25 million shares or 1.19% of all its holdings. Beck Mack & Oliver Ltd Com stated it has 835 shares. Wespac Limited Com reported 2,087 shares stake. 3,595 were reported by Novare Capital Mgmt Limited Liability.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 insider sales for $14.39 million activity. On Wednesday, February 13 Hoovel Catherine A. sold $233,662 worth of McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) or 1,328 shares. $3.99 million worth of McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) was sold by Gibbs Robert Lane on Thursday, January 31. MCKENNA ANDREW J sold 30,000 shares worth $5.41M. 3,036 shares were sold by Henry Daniel, worth $537,767.

Investors sentiment is 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 45 investors sold MCD shares while 566 reduced holdings. only 140 funds opened positions while 449 raised stakes. 496.73 million shares or 3.19% less from 513.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chevy Chase owns 0.55% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 670,612 shares. Ogorek Anthony Joseph Ny Adv has 0.02% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 197 shares. Amica Mutual invested in 0.59% or 24,679 shares. Fosun International holds 9,450 shares. Pure Advsrs reported 1,473 shares. 5,259 are owned by Front Barnett Assoc Ltd. Southeast Asset Advisors, Georgia-based fund reported 2,041 shares. Axa invested in 429,243 shares or 0.32% of the stock. Wealth Architects Limited Company invested 0.08% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Sigma Planning Corp holds 40,134 shares or 0.43% of its portfolio. Stratford Consulting Ltd Liability Com owns 0.14% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 1,999 shares. West Oak Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.2% or 1,650 shares. Private Wealth Ptnrs Limited Liability accumulated 20,918 shares or 0.65% of the stock. Blume Management invested in 200 shares. Tctc Hldg Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.06% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 5,605 shares.