Btg Pactual Global Asset Management LTD Lowered Its Nike (NKE) Stake by $3.12 Million as Valuation Declined; Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK) Stake Held by Baupost Group Llc

Baupost Group Llc increased its stake in Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK) by 31.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baupost Group Llc bought 9.35 million shares as the company's stock rose 4.12% with the market. The hedge fund held 39.09M shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $946.44 million, up from 29.74M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baupost Group Llc who had been investing in Liberty Global Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $26.54. About 513,538 shares traded. Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) has declined 16.24% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.67% the S&P500.

Btg Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 56.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Btg Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd sold 37,138 shares as the company's stock declined 1.63% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 28,593 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.41M, down from 65,731 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Btg Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $137.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $87.68. About 1.87 million shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 22.04% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.61% the S&P500.

Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

More notable recent NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Nike on target with Women’s World Cup – Seeking Alpha” on July 05, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “5 Top Stock Trades for Wednesday: NKE, AMRN, GS – Investorplace.com” published on July 02, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Should Zion Williamson Start His Own Shoe Brand? – Benzinga” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Nike Q4 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Schaeffersresearch.com‘s news article titled: “Nike Stock Bucks Broad Market After USWNT World Cup Win – Schaeffers Research” with publication date: July 08, 2019.