Btg Pactual Global Asset Management LTD Lowered Its Nike (NKE) Holding by $484,554 as Stock Rose; Sol Capital Management Co Trimmed Holding in Oaktree Capital Group (OAK) as Shares Rose

Btg Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 20.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Btg Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd sold 5,838 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 22,755 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.91M, down from 28,593 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Btg Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $144.86B market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $92.45. About 161,716 shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 15/05/2018 – PERSHING SQUARE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT DISSOLVES SOLE SHARE STAKE IN NIKE INC – SEC FILING; 14/05/2018 – KGVO-AM: UM Commencement Speaker – Nike’s Eric Sprunk Inspires Graduates; 07/05/2018 – NIKE, Inc. Announces Rosemary St. Clair as new VP, GM of Global Women’s and Cesar Garcia as new VP, GM of Global Running; 09/04/2018 – Nike Acquires 2nd Company In A Month For Its Customer Strategy — MarketWatch; 22/03/2018 – NIKE SAYS CURRENTLY EXPECT FISCAL YEAR ’19 REPORTED REVENUE GROWTH IN THE MID TO HIGH SINGLE-DIGIT RANGE; 15/03/2018 – NIKE INC – TREVOR EDWARDS WILL SERVE AS ADVISOR TO MARK PARKER UNTIL HIS RETIREMENT AS NIKE TRANSITIONS ITS ORGANIZATION; 04/05/2018 – Nike CEO apologizes to employees for workplace culture after months of turmoil; 22/03/2018 – BNN: Ackman exits Nike stake with $100M in profit; 15/03/2018 – NIKE INC – TREVOR EDWARDS, NIKE BRAND PRESIDENT, TO RETIRE FROM NIKE; 21/03/2018 – NIKE SAYS IT `ACTED SWIFTLY’ AFTER IT HEARD OF BEHAVOR ISSUES

Sol Capital Management Co decreased its stake in Oaktree Capital Group Llc (OAK) by 17.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sol Capital Management Co sold 11,650 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.40% . The hedge fund held 53,900 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.67M, down from 65,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sol Capital Management Co who had been investing in Oaktree Capital Group Llc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 100.00% or $51.52 during the last trading session, reaching $0. About 548,755 shares traded. Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK) has risen 20.76% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.76% the S&P500. Some Historical OAK News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Oaktree Capital Group LLC Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OAK); 26/04/2018 – Oaktree Capital 1Q Distributable Earnings Were $194.0 Million, or $1.18/Unit; 16/04/2018 – OAKTREE REPORTS SOME CHANGES TO NON-GAAP MEASURES FOR 1Q; 10/05/2018 – Correction: Fitch Expects to Rate Oaktree’s Preferred Issuance ‘BBB+(EXP)’; 12/03/2018 – OAKTREE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. REPORTS 18.5 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN DITECH HOLDING CORP AS OF FEB 28, 2018 – SEC FILING; 19/04/2018 – Oaktree Capital Management to Sell its Stake in Countryside Properties; 26/04/2018 – OAKTREE CAPITAL GROUP LLC – QTRLY GAAP NET INCOME $0.78 PER UNIT; 09/05/2018 – TRINITY, WALTON STREET, OAKTREE FORM JV TO BUY RESORT IN MEXICO; 10/04/2018 – OAKTREE’S WINTROB FOCUSED ON HIGH DEBT LEVELS AROUND GLOBE; 09/05/2018 – Trinity Investments, Walton Street Capital and Oaktree Capital Management Acquire the Hilton Los Cabos Beach & Golf Resort

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 54 investors sold NKE shares while 433 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 392 raised stakes. 981.85 million shares or 1.01% less from 991.91 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ledyard National Bank & Trust holds 27,655 shares or 0.31% of its portfolio. Professional Advisory Ser holds 8,050 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Acropolis Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Com invested in 0.16% or 12,325 shares. Fjarde Ap reported 406,674 shares. Carret Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co has 16,610 shares. Twin Cap Mgmt Inc accumulated 0.55% or 93,527 shares. Bath Savings Trust owns 205,268 shares or 3.43% of their US portfolio. Sandy Spring National Bank owns 122,155 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 2.22 million shares or 0.37% of its portfolio. Kingfisher Capital Limited Liability Corp reported 0.87% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Gradient Investments Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.07% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Moreover, Point72 Asset Management LP has 0.56% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 1.28 million shares. Appleton Prtn Ma reported 0.1% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Oakworth Cap invested in 2,484 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Renaissance Tech Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.06% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 747,400 shares.

More notable recent NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Constellationâ€™s Involvement Still Is the Best Hope for CGC Stock – Investorplace.com” on October 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Looks Like A Good Stock, And It’s Going Ex-Dividend Soon – Yahoo Finance” published on August 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Nike: Wonderful Quarter, But The Stock Is Expensive – Seeking Alpha” on October 03, 2019. More interesting news about NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Nike Options Volume Jumps Ahead Of Earnings – Yahoo Finance” published on September 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “The NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Share Price Is Up 121% And Shareholders Are Boasting About It – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Btg Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $399.44 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) by 136,585 shares to 156,585 shares, valued at $5.15 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Data Corp New by 185,265 shares in the quarter, for a total of 205,265 shares, and has risen its stake in Mellanox Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:MLNX).

Analysts await Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.68 EPS, down 12.82% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.78 per share. After $0.57 actual EPS reported by Oaktree Capital Group, LLC for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 19.30% EPS growth.

Sol Capital Management Co, which manages about $1.79 billion and $367.96M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Health Corp. (NYSE:CVS) by 6,451 shares to 27,233 shares, valued at $1.48 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Core S&P Small Cap Etf (IJR) by 4,307 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,610 shares, and has risen its stake in Pimco Short Maturity Etf (MINT).

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $665,602 activity.