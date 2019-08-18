Btg Pactual Global Asset Management LTD Lifted Red Hat (RHT) Holding; General Mls (GIS) Holder Stadion Money Management Decreased Holding by $415,497 as Stock Price Rose

Btg Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT) by 122.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Btg Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd bought 35,000 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 63,617 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.62M, up from 28,617 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Btg Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Red Hat Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.43 billion market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 18, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Stadion Money Management Llc decreased its stake in General Mls Inc (GIS) by 29.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stadion Money Management Llc sold 8,147 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.51% . The institutional investor held 19,802 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.03 million, down from 27,949 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stadion Money Management Llc who had been investing in General Mls Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.20B market cap company. The stock increased 1.27% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $55.02. About 4.19M shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 15.66% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.66% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS 3Q ADJ EPS 79C, EST. 78C; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS – FISCAL 2018 CONSTANT-CURRENCY ADJ DILUTED EPS NOW EXPECTED TO RANGE BETWEEN FLAT & UP 1 PCT FROM BASE OF $3.08 EARNED IN FISCAL 2017; 24/05/2018 – General Mills at Royal Bank of Canada Conference May 31; 19/03/2018 – General Mills: Continues to Expect Blue Buffalo Deal to Close by May; 24/05/2018 – North America Energy Bar Market 2018-2023 with Nestle, Nature’s Bounty Co., Kellogg, Glaxosmithkline, General Mills & Clif Bar Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS EXECUTIVES DISCUSS RESULTS ON CALL; 19/03/2018 – General Mills: FTC Grants Early Termination of Waiting Period; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Inc. CDS Widens 8 Bps, Most in 3 Years; 03/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates General Mills’ Sr Unsecured Notes ‘BBB’; 10/04/2018 – Bradbury H. Anderson Resigns From General Mills Board

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold RHT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 157.03 million shares or 0.49% more from 156.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cibc Ww Mkts stated it has 0.15% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Raymond James Tru Na owns 1,322 shares. Lifeplan Grp Incorporated owns 33 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Dupont Mngmt Corp owns 23,241 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Usa) owns 5,000 shares. Kentucky Retirement Sys has 0.14% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Wisconsin-based Morgan Dempsey Ltd Llc has invested 0.02% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Magnetar Fincl Llc accumulated 1.16 million shares. Howe And Rusling reported 4 shares. Massachusetts-based Ballentine Prtnrs has invested 0.01% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). 4,935 were reported by Natl Registered Inv Advisor. Venator Cap Mgmt Limited holds 6.05% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 32,000 shares. Soros Fund Mngmt reported 325,191 shares. Alliancebernstein LP has 363,765 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Benjamin F Edwards & Company owns 0.01% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 584 shares.

Btg Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $261.71M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 4,828 shares to 19,469 shares, valued at $3.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Restaurant Brands Intl Inc by 19,102 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 42,004 shares, and cut its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX).

Stadion Money Management Llc, which manages about $6.01B and $2.81B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Index Shs Fds (GWL) by 4.91M shares to 12.31 million shares, valued at $359.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Gold Trust (GLD) by 4,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 131,997 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (ISTB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.62, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold GIS shares while 284 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 337 raised stakes. 404.12 million shares or 1.87% more from 396.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Farmers Trust Company holds 0.39% or 26,290 shares. Schmidt P J Investment Mgmt invested 0.24% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Winslow Evans Crocker has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Penobscot Invest Management Com holds 0.13% or 11,941 shares. Stonebridge Capital Mngmt Inc stated it has 5,775 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Callahan Ltd Co holds 0.71% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) or 73,452 shares. Boston Research Mngmt reported 89,160 shares. C M Bidwell Associate Ltd reported 8,430 shares or 0.43% of all its holdings. Hightower Service Lta holds 1.01% or 151,847 shares. Retirement Of Alabama invested 0.07% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Hanson & Doremus Invest Management stated it has 0.03% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Stephens Ar has invested 0.16% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Symons Capital Management Inc owns 57,896 shares for 1.29% of their portfolio. 10 has invested 2.66% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Gabelli Funds Lc holds 1.02 million shares or 0.33% of its portfolio.

Analysts await General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) to report earnings on September, 17. They expect $0.77 earnings per share, up 8.45% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.71 per share. GIS’s profit will be $464.69M for 17.86 P/E if the $0.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.83 actual earnings per share reported by General Mills, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.23% negative EPS growth.