Btg Pactual Global Asset Management LTD Lifted Pacific Biosciences Calif In (PACB) Holding by $1.07 Million as Stock Declined; Efg Asset Management Americas Upped Its Apple (AAPL) Position by $526,176

Btg Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Pacific Biosciences Calif In (PACB) by 99.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Btg Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd bought 152,166 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.93% . The institutional investor held 305,566 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.21M, up from 153,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Btg Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Pacific Biosciences Calif In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $838.95M market cap company. The stock decreased 5.26% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $5.49. About 763,648 shares traded. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) has risen 52.97% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 52.97% the S&P500. Some Historical PACB News: 08/05/2018 – Pacific Biosciences Settles Patent Suit With Oxford Nanopore; 22/03/2018 – PACIFIC BIOSCIENCES – U.S. DISTRICT COURT DENIED A MOTION TO DISMISS FILED ON DEC 14, 2017 BY UNIT OF OXFORD NANOPORE TECHNOLOGIES LTD; 13/03/2018 – Pacific Biosciences Announces Issuance of U.S. Patent for Concatemer Sequencing; 08/05/2018 – PACIFIC BIOSCIENCES OF CALIFORNIA – AS PER OUTCOME, OXFORD NANOPORE WILL REFRAIN FROM OFFERING “2D” SEQUENCING PRODUCTS THROUGH END OF 2023 IN UK & GERMANY; 21/05/2018 – Phase Genomics and Pacific Biosciences Announce the Release of Co-Developed Genome Assembly Phasing Software – ‘FALCON-Phase’; 22/03/2018 – Pacific Biosciences: Court Denies Motion by Oxford Nanopore to Dismiss Complaint; 22/03/2018 – Pacific Biosciences Prevails in Patent Eligibility Ruling Against Oxford Nanopore; 22/03/2018 – PACIFIC BIOSCIENCES: COURT DENIED OXFORD’S MOTION TO DISMISS; 27/03/2018 – Pacific Biosciences Announces Ten-Unit Sequel System Order for Annoroad; 02/05/2018 – Pacific Biosciences 1Q Loss/Shr 20c

Efg Asset Management Americas Corp increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 16.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Efg Asset Management Americas Corp bought 2,784 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 19,932 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.79 million, up from 17,148 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Efg Asset Management Americas Corp who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $945.91B market cap company. The stock increased 4.40% or $8.83 during the last trading session, reaching $209.31. About 39.77M shares traded or 47.30% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 20/04/2018 – Cult of Mac: Apple open-sources its FoundationDB database technology; 20/04/2018 – Apple Hit by Weaker iPhone Sales Forecast — Barron’s Blog; 24/05/2018 – APPLE-SAMSUNG PATENT INFRINGEMENT FIGHT STARTED IN 2011; 01/05/2018 – Apple’s cash hoard falls to $267.2 billion; 14/03/2018 – Apple set to launch wireless charging pad AirPower this month, sources say; 29/04/2018 – With tech giants like Apple planning their product release, PayPal could be putting its patent to use in payment-enabled glasses sooner rather than later; 07/05/2018 – APPLE:COURT ENTERED ORDER GIVING PRELIM OK OF E-BOOK SETTLEMENT; 09/03/2018 – 8 News NOW: #BREAKING: 16 Apple iMac computers stolen from UNLV computer lab #8NN; 08/05/2018 – Apple is worth $945 billion – more than ever:; 23/04/2018 – Brussels opens in-depth probe into Apple’s $400m deal for Shazam

Investors sentiment increased to 1.85 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 11 investors sold PACB shares while 30 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 91.20 million shares or 6.46% more from 85.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Street, Massachusetts-based fund reported 2.76M shares. Amalgamated State Bank reported 20,575 shares stake. Halcyon Management Limited Partnership holds 1.63M shares or 1.84% of its portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 180,392 shares. Natl Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0% of its portfolio in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB). Grp Inc One Trading Ltd Partnership invested 0% of its portfolio in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB). Tower Research Lc (Trc) accumulated 2,187 shares. Indexiq Ltd Liability Company invested 0.21% of its portfolio in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB). Barclays Public Ltd Com invested in 355,433 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 1.25 million shares. Citigroup has 0.02% invested in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB). Perella Weinberg Prns Management Lp holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) for 286,996 shares. Gsa Llp owns 49,403 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Glenmede Tru Co Na accumulated 740 shares. Voya Management holds 55,954 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Btg Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $261.71 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 15,265 shares to 12,725 shares, valued at $3.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) by 6,076 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,426 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Efg Asset Management Americas Corp, which manages about $1.65B and $329.29 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IEV) by 13,840 shares to 135,038 shares, valued at $5.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Carvana Co by 6,981 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 38,256 shares, and cut its stake in Svb Finl Group (NASDAQ:SIVB).