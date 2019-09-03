Btg Pactual Global Asset Management LTD Increases Position in Red Hat (RHT); Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company Trimmed Its Position in Church & Dwight (CHD) by $1.08 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Btg Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT) by 122.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Btg Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd bought 35,000 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 63,617 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.62 million, up from 28,617 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Btg Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Red Hat Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.43B market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 0.00% since September 3, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical RHT News: 08/05/2018 – NGINX and Red Hat Collaborate to Accelerate Enterprise Adoption of Microservices; 21/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $160 FROM $135; RATING OUTPERFORM; 26/03/2018 – RED HAT 4Q ADJ EPS 91C, EST. 81C; 26/03/2018 – RED HAT CFO – ALSO RELATED TO THE U.S TAX REFORM, REPATRIATED $486 MLN OF FOREIGN EARNINGS – CONF CALL; 22/05/2018 – Red Hat Helps Power Tata Communications’ IZO™ Private Cloud with OpenShift and OpenStack; 26/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: RHT, ANAB & more; 03/04/2018 – Sysdig Container Intelligence Platform Certified for Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform; 03/05/2018 – Dir Albrecht Gifts 435 Of Red Hat Inc; 02/05/2018 – Portworx Achieves Certification for Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform; 08/05/2018 – CyberArk Conjur Enterprise Now Available on Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform

Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company decreased its stake in Church & Dwight Inc (CHD) by 45.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company sold 15,225 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.44% . The institutional investor held 18,241 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.30 million, down from 33,466 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company who had been investing in Church & Dwight Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $79.78. About 901,491 shares traded. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) has risen 36.44% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.44% the S&P500. Some Historical CHD News: 23/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC – RECOMMENDS THAT SHAREHOLDERS REJECT TRC CAPITAL’S UNSOLICITED OFFER; 03/05/2018 – Church & Dwight Sees FY18 Sales Up 9%; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT STILL SEES YR ADJ EPS; 03/05/2018 – Church & Dwight Backs FY18 EPS $2.24-EPS $2.28; 28/03/2018 – Church & Dwight Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/03/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC – COMPANY HAS ABILITY TO INCREASE SIZE OF FACILITY BY UP TO AN ADDITIONAL $600 MLN; 30/03/2018 – Church & Dwight Enters New Credit Pact; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC CHD.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 9 PCT; 30/03/2018 – Church & Dwight: Pact Replaces Co’s Prior $1B Unsecured Revolving Credit Facility, Provides for $1B Unsecured Revolving Credit Facility; 23/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT RECOMMENDS SHAREHOLDERS REJECT TRC MINI-TENDER

Analysts await Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.61 earnings per share, up 5.17% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.58 per share. CHD’s profit will be $151.67 million for 32.70 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual earnings per share reported by Church & Dwight Co., Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.02% EPS growth.

Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company, which manages about $210.35M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 2,640 shares to 3,462 shares, valued at $856,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold CHD shares while 215 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 197.67 million shares or 1.13% less from 199.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eulav Asset holds 439,600 shares or 1.3% of its portfolio. Forbes J M And Company Limited Liability Partnership holds 7,640 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Axa reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Strategic Fincl Services Inc owns 35,536 shares for 0.35% of their portfolio. Marietta Investment Prtnrs Lc holds 1.51% or 67,188 shares in its portfolio. First Tru Advsr Limited Partnership holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) for 480,643 shares. Moreover, Oppenheimer Inc has 0.18% invested in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Intrust Comml Bank Na reported 0.23% stake. Naples Advisors Limited Liability has invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Norris Perne French Llp Mi owns 13,500 shares. Tortoise Investment Management Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.03% invested in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) for 1,827 shares. Indiana-based Old National National Bank In has invested 0.13% in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Washington Comml Bank owns 3,992 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Regions holds 0% or 1,580 shares in its portfolio. American Insurance Tx invested 0.68% of its portfolio in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold RHT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 157.03 million shares or 0.49% more from 156.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wellington Mngmt Group Inc Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 80,084 shares. Moreover, Symphony Asset Mgmt has 0.55% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 11,695 shares. Cwm Lc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Lord Abbett Com Ltd Liability Com holds 0.05% or 85,182 shares in its portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 28,349 shares. Keybank National Association Oh has 0.01% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Sumitomo Mitsui Holdings holds 0.14% or 818,067 shares in its portfolio. Freestone Cap Ltd Company holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 6,297 shares. Hightower Advsrs Llc owns 0% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 3,014 shares. Mirae Asset Global Invests Co has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Shell Asset owns 11,066 shares. Hrt Financial Lc owns 0.08% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 3,001 shares. Oppenheimer Inc has 0.11% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Sector Pension Board owns 14,762 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Victory Capital Mgmt holds 0% or 2,590 shares in its portfolio.

Btg Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $261.71 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX) by 40,332 shares to 31,593 shares, valued at $1.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 24,784 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,422 shares, and cut its stake in Restaurant Brands Intl Inc.