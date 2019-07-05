Btg Pactual Global Asset Management LTD Increases Holding in Red Hat (RHT); Lincoln National Increases Position in Procter And Gamble Co (PG)

Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 4.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lincoln National Corp bought 7,076 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 179,495 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.68M, up from 172,419 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lincoln National Corp who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $277.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.90% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $113.05. About 3.86M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – P&G – FISCAL 2018 SHR ESTIMATE INCLUDES ABOUT $0.14/SHARE OF NON-CORE RESTRUCTURING COSTS & $0.25/SHARE OF NON-CORE CHARGES RELATED TO TAX ACT; 06/03/2018 – P&G to bring marketing back in house; 22/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Derek Jeter’s Players’ Tribune expands into Europe; 19/04/2018 – P&G MEDIA CALL ENDS; 03/04/2018 – Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though far apart on price; 03/04/2018 – RT @CNBCnow: NEW: Pfizer in talks with P&G on the sale of its consumer business, but the companies are far apart on price, sources tell @Da…; 22/05/2018 – P&G PG.N – P&G EXPECTS THAT IT WILL PAY APPROXIMATELY $1.40 BLN TO PURCHASE THOSE SECURITIES THAT ARE ACCEPTED IN TENDER OFFER; 18/04/2018 – Pantene and Priyanka Chopra Team Up to Encourage Others to #GoGentle in a Harsh World; 19/04/2018 – P&G SAYS 7 OF 10 CATEGORIES GROWING OR HOLDING SHARE; 18/04/2018 – P&G Nears Deal to Acquire Merck KGaA’s Consumer-Health Unit

Btg Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT) by 122.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Btg Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd bought 35,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.94% with the market. The institutional investor held 63,617 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.62M, up from 28,617 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Btg Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Red Hat Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.53B market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $187.8. About 348,733 shares traded. Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) has risen 12.46% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.03% the S&P500. Some Historical RHT News: 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Red Hat To ‘BBB+’ On Strong Op Performance; Otll Stb; 30/05/2018 – Carahsoft Awarded U.S. Department of Defense Blanket Purchase Agreement for Red Hat Software and Services; 07/05/2018 – Red Hat Appoints Alfred W. Zollar to Its Bd of Directors; 01/05/2018 – Red Hat to Livestream Red Hat Summit Press Conference and General Sessions; 07/05/2018 – Lufthansa Technik Builds its Digital Future with Red Hat; 10/04/2018 – Red Hat Strengthens Hybrid Cloud’s Backbone with Latest Version of Red Hat Enterprise Linux; 07/05/2018 – Red Hat, Vorwerk Bake the Hybrid Cloud and Internet of Things Into Leading Cooking Appliance; 21/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $160 FROM $135; RATING OUTPERFORM; 31/05/2018 – Maxta Announces Support for Comprehensive Private Cloud Infrastructure Based on Red Hat Virtualization and Red Hat OpenShift Co; 08/05/2018 – CyberArk Conjur Enterprise Now Available on Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold RHT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 157.03 million shares or 0.49% more from 156.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Counsel invested in 1.49% or 22,231 shares. Canada Pension Plan Board, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 231,866 shares. Trust Of Toledo Na Oh, a Ohio-based fund reported 5,249 shares. Asset Management One Co Limited reported 86,319 shares stake. Bankshares Of America De stated it has 0.03% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Alps Advsrs holds 2,898 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D stated it has 0.04% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Myriad Asset Mgmt Limited holds 1.21% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) or 73,657 shares. Wolverine Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 47,517 shares. Vident Invest Advisory Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 2,830 shares. Cambridge Research Advisors holds 0.01% or 8,065 shares in its portfolio. Advisor Ptnrs, a California-based fund reported 3,132 shares. Ls Inv Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.04% or 3,764 shares. Perella Weinberg Prtnrs Lp reported 116,803 shares stake. Gsa Llp reported 3,961 shares.

Btg Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $261.71 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Restaurant Brands Intl Inc by 19,102 shares to 42,004 shares, valued at $2.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 15,265 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,725 shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Lincoln National Corp, which manages about $2.41 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHF) by 56,857 shares to 70,718 shares, valued at $2.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHX) by 6,030 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,803 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO).

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 17 insider sales for $263.49 million activity. On Monday, February 11 the insider Posada Juan Fernando sold $294,750. Shares for $119.77M were sold by PELTZ NELSON on Wednesday, February 13. Jejurikar Shailesh sold 9,910 shares worth $969,143. 9,079 shares valued at $870,676 were sold by Coombe Gary A on Thursday, January 31. Shares for $1.98M were sold by Matthew Price on Friday, February 15. On Thursday, January 31 Schomburger Jeffrey K sold $3.90M worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 41,088 shares.