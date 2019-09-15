Btg Pactual Global Asset Management LTD Increased Stake in Union Pacific (Put) (UNP) by $67.60 Million as Stock Price Rose; Peak Asset Management Increases Holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM)

Btg Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (Put) (UNP) by 200% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Btg Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd bought 400,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 600,000 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $101.47 million, up from 200,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Btg Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $120.79B market cap company. The stock increased 2.23% or $3.74 during the last trading session, reaching $171.45. About 2.87M shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CORP – QTRLY OPERATING RATIO OF 64.6 PERCENT, IMPROVED 0.6 POINTS; 25/04/2018 – METROLINK ANNOUNCES PTC INTEROPERABILITY W/ UNION PACIFIC; 07/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/07/2018 04:20 PM; 12/03/2018 – Kansas Transportation Infrastructure Receives $113 million Boost from Union Pacific; 14/05/2018 – Union Pacific Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC PLANS TO FILE ALTERNATIVE SCHEDULE FOR PTC; 26/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY–ABANDONMENT AND DISCONTINUANCE OF SERVICE EXEMPTION–IN CERRO GORDO; 08/05/2018 – Union Pacific Presenting at Conference May 15; 08/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: ARKEMA INC. V. UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY; 15/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/15/2018 05:42 AM

Peak Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 5.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peak Asset Management Llc bought 3,495 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The hedge fund held 73,275 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.19M, up from 69,780 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peak Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $384.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.97% or $2.32 during the last trading session, reaching $120.23. About 15.28 million shares traded or 29.61% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 04/05/2018 – Cognex Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 09/05/2018 – SURVEYMONKEY INC HIRES JPMORGAN CHASE & CO JPM.N TO LEAD PREPARATIONS FOR AN INITIAL PUBLIC OFFERING; 23/03/2018 – InsideBitcoins: JPMorgan’s Quorum Blockchain May Become Its Own Company, Sources Say -; 13/05/2018 – ClearPath Capital: #SurveyMonkey taps JPMorgan to lead #IPO; 23/05/2018 – JPMorgan, Citi Lobby GOP Lawmakers to Relax Swap Rules–Update; 08/03/2018 – JPMORGAN’S PINTO SAYS EQUITY MARKET STILL HAS A WAY TO GO; 01/05/2018 – KB Home to Webcast Presentation at the J.P. Morgan 11th Annual Homebuilding and Building Products Conference; 08/05/2018 – Presidio Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17; 05/03/2018 – JPMORGAN GLOBAL FEB. COMPOSITE PMI AT 54.8 VS 54.6 LAST MONTH; 10/05/2018 – Guidewire Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 47 investors sold UNP shares while 551 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 521.61 million shares or 0.16% less from 522.47 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Alexandria Capital Ltd holds 0.08% or 3,366 shares in its portfolio. Meiji Yasuda Asset accumulated 53,626 shares. The Michigan-based Plante Moran Financial Ltd Co has invested 0.07% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Moreover, Stratos Wealth Prtnrs Limited has 0.15% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 20,205 shares. Sigma Planning has invested 0.1% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Donaldson Cap Mgmt Ltd Llc reported 1,816 shares. First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca holds 0.84% or 71,825 shares in its portfolio. 15,880 are owned by Mai Cap. Hendley And Incorporated stated it has 27,151 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc reported 110,739 shares or 0.58% of all its holdings. Buckingham Asset Management Ltd Liability stated it has 0.14% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). West Oak Capital Ltd Liability holds 0.1% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) or 945 shares. Fairview Inv Management Ltd Com holds 0.01% or 1,681 shares in its portfolio. Puzo Michael J holds 4,356 shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. Advisor Prtnrs Ltd Co has 0.52% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 25,071 shares.

Btg Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $399.44 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 3,624 shares to 15,845 shares, valued at $3.29M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 6,313 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,109 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 46 investors sold JPM shares while 669 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 678 raised stakes. 2.21 billion shares or 4.87% less from 2.32 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Llc reported 128,354 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Moreover, Warren Averett Asset Management Limited Liability has 0.1% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Rice Hall James Associates Ltd Liability Co holds 2,949 shares. New England Invest & Retirement Inc holds 6,695 shares. 3,322 are held by Cypress Cap Management Lc. 2.79 million are held by Mitsubishi Ufj Tru & Bk Corporation. Evermay Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 21,393 shares. South Dakota Inv Council, South Dakota-based fund reported 506,536 shares. Curbstone Fincl Mgmt accumulated 0.75% or 25,664 shares. 1St Source Bancorp has 0.91% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Lvw Ltd stated it has 35,967 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership reported 0.01% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Private Inc has 362,025 shares. Connor Clark Lunn Mgmt Limited holds 0.46% or 639,573 shares in its portfolio. M&T National Bank Corp reported 2.09 million shares.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $4.19 million activity.