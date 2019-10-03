Btg Pactual Global Asset Management LTD Increased Its Tjx Cos New (TJX) Holding; Toron Capital Markets Upped Its Nextera Energy (NEE) Stake

Btg Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd increased Tjx Cos Inc New (TJX) stake by 48.05% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Btg Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd acquired 15,180 shares as Tjx Cos Inc New (TJX)’s stock rose 1.15%. The Btg Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd holds 46,773 shares with $2.47 million value, up from 31,593 last quarter. Tjx Cos Inc New now has $64.96 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $53.74. About 1.64 million shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 12.76% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500.

Toron Capital Markets Inc increased Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) stake by 1.11% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Toron Capital Markets Inc acquired 1,752 shares as Nextera Energy Inc (NEE)’s stock rose 7.19%. The Toron Capital Markets Inc holds 160,145 shares with $32.81 million value, up from 158,393 last quarter. Nextera Energy Inc now has $112.34B valuation. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $229.86. About 622,121 shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 21/05/2018 – Southern Co May Be Required to Pay NextEra Energy $100M Termination Fee if Asset Sale Terminated — Filing; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy May Be Required to Pay Southern Co Termination Fee of $100M or $200M if Asset Sale Terminated — Filing; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY SEES FY ADJ EPS $7.45 TO $7.95, EST. $7.73; 09/03/2018 – Florida Power & Light augments FPL Babcock Ranch Solar Energy Center with advanced batteries, creating the nation’s largest sol; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy Expects to Maintain $5B-$7B of Excess Balance Sheet Capacity; 21/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS NEXTERA’S ‘A-‘ IDR FOLLOWING FLORIDA ASSETS ACQUI; 21/05/2018 – NextEra to Buy Southern Co. Florida Utilities for $5.1 Billion; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy Raises 2020 Adj EPS by 15c, and 2021 Adj EPS by 20c; 22/04/2018 – DJ NextEra Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NEE); 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy reaches definitive agreements to acquire Gulf Power, Florida City Gas and additional assets from Southern Company

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 50 investors sold TJX shares while 360 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 0.36% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Arizona State Retirement Sys stated it has 371,276 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. Murphy Pohlad Asset Mngmt owns 5,200 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Professional Advisory Serv holds 3.36% or 327,750 shares in its portfolio. Yhb Inv Advsrs reported 118,650 shares. Nuwave Investment Limited Liability Corp accumulated 0.91% or 16,381 shares. The Netherlands-based Robeco Institutional Asset Bv has invested 0.59% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Signaturefd Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.04% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) or 8,982 shares. Matarin Cap Ltd Liability Company invested in 83,882 shares. 1.13M are held by Alyeska Invest Grp Inc L P. Korea Corporation holds 0.19% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) or 835,634 shares. Donaldson Mgmt Limited Liability owns 0.47% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 107,511 shares. Iberiabank reported 0.97% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Beacon Financial Gp owns 45,854 shares for 0.41% of their portfolio. Ellington Grp Ltd Liability holds 59,400 shares. Northern holds 0.23% or 18.09M shares.

Among 3 analysts covering TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. TJX Companies has $60 highest and $5500 lowest target. $58.75’s average target is 9.32% above currents $53.74 stock price. TJX Companies had 9 analyst reports since April 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS upgraded it to “Neutral” rating and $5800 target in Tuesday, September 17 report. The company was maintained on Tuesday, June 25 by Nomura. The firm has “Buy” rating by Loop Capital given on Friday, August 16.

Btg Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd decreased Alphabet Inc stake by 2,281 shares to 722 valued at $782,000 in 2019Q2. It also reduced Visa Inc (NYSE:V) stake by 6,313 shares and now owns 19,109 shares. Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) was reduced too.

Among 5 analysts covering NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. NextEra Energy has $25000 highest and $18700 lowest target. $230.17’s average target is 0.13% above currents $229.86 stock price. NextEra Energy had 16 analyst reports since April 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Guggenheim on Friday, June 21. UBS maintained NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) on Friday, September 6 with “Buy” rating. The rating was downgraded by Barclays Capital to “Equal-Weight” on Tuesday, August 13. As per Friday, June 21, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. As per Tuesday, August 13, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, June 25 by Bank of America.

Toron Capital Markets Inc decreased Bank Montreal Que (NYSE:BMO) stake by 109,571 shares to 824,431 valued at $62.41 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ) stake by 58,276 shares and now owns 172,259 shares. Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 42 investors sold NEE shares while 374 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 412 raised stakes. 346.38 million shares or 0.39% more from 345.04 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Peninsula Asset has invested 1.86% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Stewart & Patten Limited Liability accumulated 3,124 shares. Renaissance Techs Llc stated it has 76,100 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. First Commonwealth Financial Pa has 2,057 shares for 0.26% of their portfolio. North Star Inv Mngmt Corp has 0.18% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 7,435 shares. Plante Moran Financial Advsr Limited Company invested 0.17% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Rodgers Brothers invested in 0.34% or 5,890 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Savings Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust has invested 0.05% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Regent Investment Lc holds 0.24% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 3,530 shares. Duncker Streett And Inc owns 1,387 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Hudock Capital Limited Com has invested 0.04% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Fil Limited holds 736,464 shares. Acadian Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company invested in 71,573 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Mirae Asset Glob Investments reported 22,629 shares. Cadence Commercial Bank Na has invested 0.28% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE).

