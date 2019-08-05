Btg Pactual Global Asset Management LTD Increased Its Red Hat (RHT) Position by $6.37 Million; Hanesbrands (HBI) Shares Declined While North Star Asset Management Has Decreased Stake by $400,758

Btg Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT) by 122.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Btg Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd bought 35,000 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 63,617 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.62 million, up from 28,617 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Btg Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Red Hat Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.43B market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 5, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical RHT News: 30/05/2018 – Carahsoft Awarded U.S. Department of Defense Blanket Purchase Agreement for Red Hat Software and Services; 08/05/2018 – Neha Sandhu Named Red Hat’s 2018 Certified Professional of the Year; 30/05/2018 – CARAHSOFT GETS DOD BLANKET BUY PACT FOR RHT SOFTWARE, SERVICES; 26/03/2018 – Red Hat 4Q Adj EPS 91c; 25/04/2018 – Red Hat Accelerates Software-Defined Storage Adoption with Red Hat Storage One; 03/04/2018 – Sysdig Container Intelligence Platform Certified for Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform; 22/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $160 FROM $136; 10/04/2018 – DLT Solutions Awarded DoD Enterprise Software Initiative Contract for Red Hat; 08/05/2018 – IBM and Red Hat Join Forces to Accelerate Hybrid Cloud Adoption; 26/03/2018 – RED HAT 4Q REV. $772M, EST. $761.9M

North Star Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Hanesbrands (HBI) by 8.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. North Star Asset Management Inc sold 23,574 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.30% . The institutional investor held 238,952 shares of the clothing and shoe and accessory stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.27 million, down from 262,526 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Hanesbrands for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $15.16. About 7.08 million shares traded or 54.46% up from the average. Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) has declined 26.70% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.70% the S&P500. Some Historical HBI News: 01/05/2018 – Hanesbrands 1Q Adj EPS 26c; 01/05/2018 – Hanesbrands Sees 2Q Adj EPS 44c-Adj EPS 46c; 01/05/2018 – Hanesbrands Reiterated Its full-Yr Guidance; 01/05/2018 – Hanesbrands 1Q EPS 22c; 12/04/2018 – Hanes Invites Men Everywhere to #VouchForThePouch with New Comfort Flex Fit Men’s Boxer Briefs; 22/04/2018 – DJ Hanesbrands Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HBI); 18/05/2018 – Hanesbrands Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – HanesBrands Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend; 28/03/2018 – HanesBrands Makes Significant Strides Toward 2020 Environmental Goals; 25/04/2018 – Hanesbrands Partners With National Park Service for Five-Year Deal

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold RHT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 157.03 million shares or 0.49% more from 156.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 9,250 were reported by Oakbrook Invests Limited Liability Corp. Msd Limited Partnership, a New York-based fund reported 180,000 shares. Advisory Serv Network Limited Liability Company owns 0% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 219 shares. Comerica Comml Bank reported 41,380 shares. Sterling Cap Management Ltd Llc holds 0.01% or 7,685 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Bristol John W Ny holds 1.09% or 218,055 shares. Vestor Limited holds 0.01% or 224 shares. Institute For Wealth Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 3,777 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Stifel Finance has 33,759 shares. Invesco Limited has invested 0.04% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Ameriprise Fin Inc accumulated 283,334 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Benjamin F Edwards Communication reported 584 shares. Texas-based Bbva Compass Bank Inc has invested 0.03% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership has invested 0% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT).

Btg Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $261.71 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Restaurant Brands Intl Inc by 19,102 shares to 42,004 shares, valued at $2.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 37,138 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,593 shares, and cut its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold HBI shares while 165 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 315.84 million shares or 5.07% less from 332.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 89,055 were accumulated by Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability Com. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company owns 14,339 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 9.47 million are held by Arrowmark Colorado Hldgs Ltd. Adage Prns Grp Ltd Com holds 442,240 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Toth Financial Advisory Corp holds 0% or 300 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 70,277 shares. Seabridge Inv Limited Liability Co owns 253,713 shares for 1.52% of their portfolio. Mackay Shields holds 0.03% or 260,823 shares. Baker Ellis Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co has invested 0.32% in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI). Merian Invsts (Uk) owns 0.01% invested in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) for 42,600 shares. Fjarde Ap owns 107,494 shares. Associated Banc reported 197,261 shares. New York-based Spark Invest Lc has invested 0.2% in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI). Goelzer Invest owns 234,105 shares. Royal State Bank Of Canada holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) for 751,031 shares.

North Star Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.15 billion and $1.24B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ametek (NYSE:AME) by 5,425 shares to 154,473 shares, valued at $12.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Danaher Corp (NYSE:DHR) by 17,421 shares in the quarter, for a total of 35,531 shares, and has risen its stake in First Data Corp.