Btg Pactual Global Asset Management LTD Holds Stake in Red Hat (RHT); As Home Depot Ord (HD) Market Value Rose, Holder Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company Upped Stake

Btg Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT) by 122.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Btg Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd bought 35,000 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 63,617 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.62 million, up from 28,617 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Btg Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Red Hat Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.43B market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 13, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company increased its stake in Home Depot Ord (HD) by 166.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 32,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.14M, up from 12,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company who had been investing in Home Depot Ord for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $227.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.43% or $3.01 during the last trading session, reaching $207.01. About 1.95M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.8 in 2018Q4.

Btg Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $261.71M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 24,784 shares to 25,422 shares, valued at $3.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX) by 40,332 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 31,593 shares, and cut its stake in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI).

Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company, which manages about $158.63 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Polaris Industries Ord (NYSE:PII) by 26,754 shares to 51,746 shares, valued at $4.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4.