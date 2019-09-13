Btg Pactual Global Asset Management LTD Holds Stake in Mellanox Technologies LTD (MLNX); As Lam Research (LRCX) Stock Rose, Rgm Capital Has Cut Holding

Rgm Capital Llc decreased its stake in Lam Research Corp (LRCX) by 21.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rgm Capital Llc sold 139,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.28% . The hedge fund held 511,384 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $96.06 million, down from 650,784 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rgm Capital Llc who had been investing in Lam Research Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.25B market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $234.87. About 1.23M shares traded. Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) has risen 11.06% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.06% the S&P500. Some Historical LRCX News: 17/04/2018 – The analysis identified several other names with similarly optimistic analyst expectations, including Caterpillar and three chipmakers: Advanced Micro Devices, Lam Research and Cypress Semiconductor; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP LRCX.O QUARTERLY REVENUE $2.89 BLN; 06/03/2018 – LAM RESEARCH BOOSTS QTR DIV TO $1.10/SHARE FROM 50C, EST. 50C; 06/03/2018 – LAM RESEARCH: ADDED $2B SHARE BUYBACK; 18/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP LRCX.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $278 FROM $275; 17/04/2018 – Lam Research Sees 4Q EPS $4.77; 18/05/2018 – Lam Research Corporation Announces Participation at Upcoming Conferences; 17/04/2018 – Lam Research 3Q Adj EPS $4.79; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP SEES FOR JUNE 2018 QTR, U.S. GAAP SHIPMENTS $3.000 BLN +/- $150 MLN; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP SEES NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE $4.77, +/- $0.20 FOR JUNE 2018 QUARTER

Btg Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Mellanox Technologies Ltd (MLNX) by 56.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Btg Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd bought 11,270 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.54% . The institutional investor held 31,270 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.46M, up from 20,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Btg Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Mellanox Technologies Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.17B market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $111.26. About 676,086 shares traded or 53.72% up from the average. Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) has risen 42.92% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.92% the S&P500. Some Historical MLNX News: 09/04/2018 – Mellanox ConnectX-5 Adapters and Rivermax Software Media Acceleration Enable Breakthrough Performance for Grass Valley Video Streaming Platform; 07/03/2018 – Mellanox Shareholders Will Vote on Governance Proposals Including Establishes Plurality Voting in Board Elections; 19/03/2018 – STARBOARD COMMENTS ON MELLANOX’S DECISION TO DELAY ANNUAL MTG; 17/04/2018 – MELLANOX TECHNOLOGIES LTD MLNX.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $1.03 BLN TO $1.05 BLN; 14/05/2018 – Independent Proxy Advisory Firms ISS and Glass Lewis Recommend Shareholders Vote “FOR” Both of Mellanox’s Best-In-Class; 17/04/2018 – Mellanox Sees FY18 Non-GAAP Gross Margins 68%-69%; 08/03/2018 – Mellanox adds Credit Suisse to enhance defense against Starboard – sources [17:17 GMT08 Mar 2018] [Proprietary] []; 17/04/2018 – Mellanox Sees 2Q Rev $255M-$265M; 17/04/2018 – StorONE Partners with Mellanox to Create the Industry’s First Wire-Speed TRU Storage Solutions; 17/05/2018 – Mellanox Technologies Increases Second Quarter and Full Year 2018 Outlook

Analysts await Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.01 EPS, down 10.42% or $0.35 from last year’s $3.36 per share. LRCX’s profit will be $438.92 million for 19.51 P/E if the $3.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.62 actual EPS reported by Lam Research Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.85% negative EPS growth.

