Btg Pactual Global Asset Management LTD Has Upped Tjx Cos New (TJX) Stake; Honeywell International (HON) Sentiment Is 1.02

Honeywell International Inc (HON) investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.02, from 1 in 2019Q1. The ratio is positive, as 557 hedge funds opened new or increased equity positions, while 545 cut down and sold their stakes in Honeywell International Inc. The hedge funds in our database now own: 512.29 million shares, up from 508.74 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Honeywell International Inc in top ten equity positions increased from 66 to 73 for an increase of 7. Sold All: 42 Reduced: 503 Increased: 420 New Position: 137.

Btg Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd increased Tjx Cos Inc New (TJX) stake by 48.05% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Btg Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd acquired 15,180 shares as Tjx Cos Inc New (TJX)’s stock rose 1.15%. The Btg Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd holds 46,773 shares with $2.47M value, up from 31,593 last quarter. Tjx Cos Inc New now has $66.91 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $55.35. About 2.66 million shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 12.76% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500.

Gabalex Capital Management Llc holds 11.38% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. for 250,000 shares. Cincinnati Casualty Co owns 50,000 shares or 6.71% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Suncoast Equity Management has 5.79% invested in the company for 161,793 shares. The New York-based C.V. Starr & Co. Inc. Trust has invested 5.42% in the stock. Cincinnati Financial Corp, a Ohio-based fund reported 837,500 shares.

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $2.01 EPS, down 0.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.03 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.45B for 20.66 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual EPS reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.29% negative EPS growth.

Honeywell International Inc. operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $119.54 billion. It operates through four divisions: Aerospace; Home and Building Technologies; Performance Materials and Technologies; and Safety and Productivity Solutions. It has a 17.57 P/E ratio. The Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircraft and vehicles that it sells to original equipment manufacturers and other clients in various markets, including air transport, regional, business and general aviation aircraft, airlines, aircraft operators, defense and space contractors, and automotive and truck manufacturers.

The stock decreased 0.60% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $166.14. About 1.20M shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (HON) has risen 14.79% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Raises Outlook as Equipment Demand Rises; 29/05/2018 – Shandong Tianhong Chemical Chooses Honeywell Technology To Produce On-purpose Propylene; 21/05/2018 – Honeywell at Electrical Products Group Conference Tomorrow; 15/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Honeywell’s IDR at ‘A’; Outlook Stable; 27/04/2018 – Global Terminal Automation Market 2018-2023 – Major Players Profiled Include ABB, Emerson Electric, Honeywell International and Schneider Electric – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 16/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – UOP RUSSELL BUSINESS TO PROVIDE A HIGH-RECOVERY CRYOGENIC GAS PROCESSING PLANT TO CAPROCK MIDSTREAM, FOR ITS PECOS BEND FACILITY; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL SAYS IT HAS PUT IN PLACE “AGGRESSIVE MITIGATION STRATEGIES” THAT LARGELY OFFSET ANY IMPACT TO CO – CONF CALL; 20/04/2018 – REG-Honeywell Intl: 1st Quarter Results; 24/04/2018 – Honeywell International Inc. Reduces Ownership Threshold for Shareowners to Call Special Meetings From 20% to 15%; 13/03/2018 – Honeywell To Provide Cryogenic Gas Processing Plant To Cardinal Midstream III, LLC

Btg Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd decreased Pacific Biosciences Calif In (NASDAQ:PACB) stake by 158,725 shares to 146,841 valued at $888,000 in 2019Q2. It also reduced Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) stake by 99,720 shares and now owns 280 shares. Alphabet Inc (Call) was reduced too.

Among 3 analysts covering TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. TJX Companies has $60 highest and $5500 lowest target. $58.75’s average target is 6.14% above currents $55.35 stock price. TJX Companies had 9 analyst reports since April 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by Loop Capital to “Buy” on Friday, August 16. The rating was upgraded by UBS on Tuesday, September 17 to “Neutral”. On Tuesday, June 25 the stock rating was maintained by Nomura with “Buy”.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 50 investors sold TJX shares while 360 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 0.36% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hartford Mngmt stated it has 0.55% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Sather Financial Grp accumulated 96,393 shares. Naples Advsr Ltd Com invested in 0.07% or 5,064 shares. Moreover, Salem Counselors has 0% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 314 shares. 11,364 were reported by Legacy Private Tru. Moreover, Private Trust Na has 0.3% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Norinchukin Bankshares The has 0.14% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Advisory Research Inc invested 0.33% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Harvey Invest Ltd Liability Com reported 500,759 shares. Carroll Associates invested in 0.04% or 8,716 shares. Choate Investment Advsr owns 58,942 shares. Quadrant Capital Mngmt Ltd Co holds 1.24% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 44,773 shares. Financial Consulate Inc invested in 0.32% or 13,522 shares. Florida-based Raymond James Na has invested 0.07% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Logan Incorporated reported 104,443 shares.