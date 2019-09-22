Btg Pactual Global Asset Management LTD Has Raised Celgene (CELG) Position by $13.28 Million as Market Valuation Declined; Mylan N V (MYL) Position Has Raised by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Btg Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 577.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Btg Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd bought 144,330 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The institutional investor held 169,330 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.65 million, up from 25,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Btg Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $70.43B market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $99.37. About 5.39 million shares traded or 42.27% up from the average. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 30/04/2018 – Fidelity OTC Adds Tencent, Exits Celgene, Cuts Amgen; 19/04/2018 – Celgene Corporation Announces Changes to Its Board of Directors; 20/03/2018 – Lifshitz & Miller LLP Announces Investigation of Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc., Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Celgene Corpor; 07/05/2018 – CELG EXPANDED CLASS: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of a Class Action Involving Celgene Corporation and a; 04/05/2018 – CELGENE `STILL HUNGRY FOR OPPORTUNITIES’: ALLES; 20/03/2018 – PROTHENA CLIMBS 14% POST-MARKET ON CELGENE PACT; 04/05/2018 – CELGENE DEFENDING PATENT ESTATE; STAY UNTIL 2020 IN DR. REDDY’S; 30/03/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Celgene Corporation (CELG) and; 12/03/2018 – Denali Therapeutics Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – Jounce Therapeutics to Present Data from Ongoing ICONIC Trial of JTX-2011 at the 2018 American Society of Clinical Oncology Ann

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Mylan N V (MYL) by 327.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought 160,014 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.79% . The hedge fund held 208,940 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.98M, up from 48,926 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp who had been investing in Mylan N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.83B market cap company. It closed at $21 lastly. It is down 42.99% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.99% the S&P500. Some Historical MYL News: 27/03/2018 – Mylan Plans to Launch the Biosimilar in Australia Later This Year; 09/05/2018 – Mylan 1Q EPS 17c; 28/03/2018 – Mylan Introduces Symfi Triple Combo Once-Daily HIV Treatment in the U.S; 11/04/2018 – Mylan Partners With Fujifilm Kyowa Kirin Biologics to Commercialize Biosimilar to Humira(R) (adalimumab); 23/04/2018 – WV MetroSources: Mylan layoffs include some non-union employees; 10/04/2018 – MYLAN TO BUY GLOBAL MARKETING RIGHTS TO A ONCE-MONTHLY; 09/05/2018 – MYLAN DISCUSSED EPIPEN SUPPLY ISSUES IN STATEMENT; 11/04/2018 – MYLAN NV -CO, FUJIFILM KYOWA KIRIN BIOLOGICS CONTINUE TO NEGOTIATE FOR COMMERCIALIZING PRODUCT IN ADDITIONAL TERRITORIES; 28/03/2018 – GUIDANCE: Mylan $Bmark 10Y +185a (+/- 5), 30Y +225a (+/- 5); 10/05/2018 – MYLAN-WARRANTS BY MILAN PUBLIC PROSECUTOR’S OFFICE SEEK INFORMATION ON INTERACTIONS WITH ITALIAN HOSPITAL, SALES OF SOME REIMBURSABLE MYLAN S.P.A. DRUGS

Mackenzie Financial Corp, which manages about $61.70 billion and $38.76 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) by 18,308 shares to 23,089 shares, valued at $822,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Wtr Wks Co Inc New (NYSE:AWK) by 181,759 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,458 shares, and cut its stake in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU).

