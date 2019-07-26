Btg Pactual Global Asset Management LTD Has Lowered Its Visa (V) Stake by $3.87 Million as Share Price Rose; De Burlo Group Has Raised Ciena (CIEN) Stake by $2.31 Million

Btg Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 49.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Btg Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd sold 24,784 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 25,422 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.97 million, down from 50,206 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Btg Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $410.73B market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $183.12. About 2.14 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 24.07% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.64% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 25/04/2018 – VISA CEO AL KELLY COMMENTS ON PAYPAL DEAL DURING EARNINGS CALL; 18/04/2018 – VISA NAMES MIKE MILOTICH AS HEAD OF INVESTOR RELATIONS; 22/03/2018 – Visa Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Visa Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – Visa Presenting at Conference May 15; 25/04/2018 – Visa Effective Tax Rate 19% for Quarter; 06/03/2018 – US News: Exclusive: Visa Waivers Rarely Granted Under Trump’s Latest U.S. Travel Ban: Data; 25/04/2018 – Visa quarterly profit jumps six times; 25/04/2018 – VISA 2Q CROSS-BORDER VOLUMES +11%; 25/04/2018 – VISA INC QTRLY CROSS-BORDER VOLUME GROWTH, ON A CONSTANT-DOLLAR BASIS, WAS 11% FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018

De Burlo Group Inc increased its stake in Ciena Corp (CIEN) by 57.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. De Burlo Group Inc bought 62,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.83% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 171,300 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.40 million, up from 109,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. De Burlo Group Inc who had been investing in Ciena Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.12B market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $45.9. About 954,486 shares traded. Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) has risen 32.62% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.19% the S&P500. Some Historical CIEN News: 15/05/2018 – Shapiro Capital Management Buys New 1.8% Position in Ciena; 06/03/2018 – CIENA 1Q REV. $646.1M, EST. $641.8M; 31/05/2018 – CIENA 2Q ADJ EPS 23C, EST. 30C; 24/04/2018 – 75 Percent of Network Providers Expect Significant or Full Network Automation Within Five Years; 31/05/2018 – Ciena 2Q EPS 9c; 06/03/2018 – Ciena Trading Activity Surges to 13 Times 20 Day Average; 06/03/2018 – CORRECT: CIENA SEES FY BLENDED GAAP TAX RATE 29%: PRESENTATION; 06/03/2018 – Ciena 1Q Adj EPS 15c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Ciena Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CIEN); 15/05/2018 – Ciena Upgrades Caucasus Online’s Black Sea Fibre Optic Network

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $436,042 activity. SMITH GARY B had sold 9,600 shares worth $360,222.

