Btg Pactual Global Asset Management LTD Has Lowered Its Nike (NKE) Holding by $3.12 Million; Gorman Rupp Co (GRC) Holder Grace & White Has Lowered Position as Stock Price Rose

Btg Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 56.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Btg Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd sold 37,138 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 28,593 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.41M, down from 65,731 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Btg Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $128.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $82.03. About 3.71M shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 08/05/2018 – Four more Nike executives exit after harassment allegations inquiry – NYT; 22/03/2018 – Nike 3Q Loss $921M; 06/04/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Trade war: to play, or to stay away?; 22/03/2018 – Nike 3Q N Amer Rev $3.57B; 04/04/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Plays on the trade war theme; 16/05/2018 – Highsnobiety: Exclusive: Nike Unveils Capsule Collection with Alyx Designer Matthew Williams; 13/03/2018 – NIKE INC NKE.N : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH OUTPERFORM, $78 TARGET PRICE; 24/05/2018 – Baltimore Bus Jr: Nike, not Under Armour, to get MLB uniform deal; 22/03/2018 – NIKE CFO: NORTH AMERICA SALES TO BE FLAT IN FY 4Q; 15/03/2018 – NIKE INC – ELLIOTT HILL, FORMER PRESIDENT OF NIKE GEOGRAPHIES, WILL TAKE ON NEW ROLE AS PRESIDENT OF CONSUMER AND MARKETPLACE

Grace & White Inc decreased its stake in Gorman Rupp Co (GRC) by 3.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grace & White Inc sold 9,623 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.85% . The institutional investor held 295,127 shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.02 million, down from 304,750 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grace & White Inc who had been investing in Gorman Rupp Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $759.18M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.32% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $29.05. About 29,847 shares traded. The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSEMKT:GRC) has declined 4.27% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.27% the S&P500. Some Historical GRC News: 26/04/2018 – Gorman-Rupp 1Q EPS 37c; 02/05/2018 – TCS Wins GRC 20/20 Innovation and User Experience Awards; 13/03/2018 – Richland Source: Gorman-Rupp announces corporate staff promotions; 06/03/2018 Gorman-Rupp Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/04/2018 – DJ Gorman-Rupp Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GRC); 15/05/2018 – Gorman-Rupp Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – GRC International Sees FY 2018 Results Ahead of Expectations; 11/04/2018 – Hometown Source: RC track teams take second at GRC Indoor; 10/04/2018 – Lockpath Receives GRC Innovation Awards for Enterprise GRC and IT GRC Management; 26/04/2018 – GORMAN-RUPP CO GRC.N – COMPANY’S BACKLOG OF ORDERS WAS $127.3 MLN AT MARCH 31, 2018 COMPARED TO $96.9 MLN AT MARCH 31, 2017

Analysts await NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) to report earnings on September, 24. They expect $0.71 EPS, up 5.97% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.67 per share. NKE’s profit will be $1.11 billion for 28.88 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual EPS reported by NIKE, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.52% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cap Invest Counsel Inc has invested 0.84% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Wealth Architects Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.1% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Illinois-based Arete Wealth Advisors Llc has invested 0.35% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Monetta Fincl Serv Inc reported 21,000 shares. Global Thematic Prtnrs Lc has 451,414 shares for 1.77% of their portfolio. Robecosam Ag owns 71,137 shares. Webster Fincl Bank N A accumulated 0.03% or 2,092 shares. Nine Masts Cap Limited holds 0.19% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 7,100 shares. Lederer And Associate Invest Counsel Ca has invested 0.39% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Bluefin Trading Limited Company reported 4,702 shares. Bristol John W & Communications Ny holds 2.73% or 1.18 million shares in its portfolio. West Oak Limited Co reported 2,715 shares. Argent Tru has invested 0.26% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Gemmer Asset Management Limited Com owns 278 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Badgley Phelps & Bell holds 0.03% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 5,452 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 3 investors sold GRC shares while 40 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 31 raised stakes. 13.69 million shares or 0.37% less from 13.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 9,220 are owned by Credit Suisse Ag. Fruth Inv holds 62,548 shares or 0.89% of its portfolio. Moreover, Tiaa Cref Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 0% invested in The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC). Ameritas Invest Prns Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC). Sei Invs has 6,525 shares for 0% of their portfolio. United Kingdom-based Hsbc Pcl has invested 0% in The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC). Deutsche Bancorp Ag accumulated 31,147 shares or 0% of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0% or 25,994 shares in its portfolio. Retail Bank Of Montreal Can reported 377 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Chicago Equity Ptnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company has 20,865 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Manchester Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 30,004 shares. Coldstream Cap Management Incorporated holds 26,230 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Gabelli Funds Ltd invested in 0.2% or 951,000 shares. 850 are held by Stevens First Principles Invest. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Mngmt Group Inc Limited Liability invested in 0.03% or 4,320 shares.

Since May 2, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $45,323 activity.

