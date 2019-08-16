Btg Pactual Global Asset Management LTD Has Lifted Stake in Pacific Biosciences Calif In (PACB) by $1.07 Million; West Oak Capital Decreased Its Qualcomm (QCOM) Stake by $593,370 as Stock Declined

West Oak Capital Llc decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 81.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Oak Capital Llc sold 10,410 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 2,330 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $133,000, down from 12,740 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Oak Capital Llc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $89.08B market cap company. The stock increased 2.98% or $2.12 during the last trading session, reaching $73.28. About 7.78 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 18/04/2018 – Simply Telecom: Former Qualcomm chairman explores long-shot bid for U.S. chip maker; 09/04/2018 – Large Numbers of Qualcomm ‘Withheld’ Votes and Error Were Disclosed in March; 06/03/2018 – QUALCOMM, HUAWEI IN TALKS TO SETTLE PATENT-ROYALTY DISPUTE- WSJ, CITING; 06/03/2018 – Broadcom to Qualcomm: We’re coming for you; 22/05/2018 – HEARING DATE SET IN PARKERVISION’S PATENT INFRINGEMENT CASE AGAINST QUALCOMM AND APPLE; 21/05/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – CASH OFFERS WILL EXPIRE AT 5:00 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON MAY 25, 2018; 12/04/2018 – NXP SEMICONDUCTORS NV NXPI.O : CITIGROUP SAYS THERE IS SOME POTENTIAL FOR QCOM DEAL TO BREAK DUE TO APPROVAL FROM CHINA GIVEN THE TRADE WAR; 09/03/2018 – Qualcomm reshuffles leadership in takeover battle; 06/03/2018 – US security blow to Qualcomm deal; 14/05/2018 – U.S. China ZTE deal also would involve speeding China review of Qualcomm deal for NXP

Btg Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Pacific Biosciences Calif In (PACB) by 99.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Btg Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd bought 152,166 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.93% . The institutional investor held 305,566 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.21M, up from 153,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Btg Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Pacific Biosciences Calif In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $879.41M market cap company. The stock increased 2.86% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $5.76. About 610,457 shares traded. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) has risen 52.97% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 52.97% the S&P500. Some Historical PACB News: 11/04/2018 – HudsonAlpha Using PacBio Sequencing for Childhood Developmental Disabilities Research; 22/03/2018 – Pacific Biosciences: Court Denies Motion by Oxford Nanopore to Dismiss Complaint; 13/03/2018 – Pacific Biosciences Announces Issuance of U.S. Patent for Concatemer Sequencing; 15/03/2018 – Study Demonstrates Potential for SMRT Sequencing to Improve the Safety of Gene Therapy Protocols; 08/05/2018 – Pacific Biosciences Announces Favorable Outcome in UK and German Patent Litigation Vs Oxford Nanopore; 08/05/2018 – Pacific Biosciences Announces Favorable Outcome in UK and German Patent Litigation Against Oxford Nanopore; 27/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Bottomline Technologies, SkyWest, Pacific Biosciences of Ca; 22/03/2018 – Pacific Biosciences Prevails in Patent Eligibility Ruling Against Oxford Nanopore

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 102 investors sold QCOM shares while 442 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 324 raised stakes. 901.11 million shares or 10.19% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ibm Retirement Fund, a New York-based fund reported 20,893 shares. First In has 870 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership reported 0.03% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Sterling Capital Management Ltd Liability Co holds 0.41% or 729,731 shares in its portfolio. Gradient Investments Limited Liability invested 0% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Altavista Wealth Management Incorporated holds 8,595 shares. Btim holds 20,435 shares. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Llc has invested 0.13% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Hightower Service Lta stated it has 0.19% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Boston Private Wealth Limited Com accumulated 0.08% or 37,508 shares. Shelton Mgmt accumulated 8,380 shares. Brinker Capital Inc accumulated 0.17% or 78,669 shares. Gemmer Asset Limited Liability Com reported 0.03% stake. Stock Yards Retail Bank & Tru accumulated 31,342 shares. Princeton Strategies Grp Inc Lc has 0.5% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 32,517 shares.

Btg Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $261.71 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 4,828 shares to 19,469 shares, valued at $3.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dominos Pizza Inc (NYSE:DPZ) by 4,711 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,670 shares, and cut its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).