Btg Pactual Global Asset Management LTD Has Increased Position in Red Hat (RHT) as Valuation Rose; Oz Management LP Holding in Red Hat (RHT) Boosted by $97.26 Million

Btg Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT) by 122.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Btg Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd bought 35,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.94% with the market. The institutional investor held 63,617 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.62 million, up from 28,617 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Btg Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Red Hat Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.43B market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $187.71. About 718,027 shares traded. Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) has risen 12.46% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.03% the S&P500.

Oz Management Lp increased its stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT) by 165.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oz Management Lp bought 534,417 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.94% with the market. The hedge fund held 857,916 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $156.74M, up from 323,499 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oz Management Lp who had been investing in Red Hat Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $187.71. About 1.08M shares traded. Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) has risen 12.46% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.03% the S&P500.

More notable recent Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Red Hat’s Stock Rose 46.2% in 2018 – Motley Fool” on January 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Red Hat reports mixed Q4 – Seeking Alpha” published on March 25, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 21, 2019 – Benzinga” on June 21, 2019. More interesting news about Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Wall Street Breakfast: Terms For Settling Trade Deal – Seeking Alpha” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “3 Turnaround Stocks to Buy – Investorplace.com” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

Oz Management Lp, which manages about $56.28B and $16.62 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Acelrx Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ACRX) by 167,000 shares to 79,800 shares, valued at $278,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:AMD) by 455,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 146,400 shares, and cut its stake in Snap Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold RHT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 157.03 million shares or 0.49% more from 156.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System invested in 0.12% or 251,016 shares. Kbc Grp Nv holds 0.12% or 79,288 shares. Keybank Association Oh owns 5,640 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Water Island Cap Ltd Com accumulated 605,253 shares or 6.64% of the stock. Moreover, Fred Alger Inc has 0.49% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 675,714 shares. Maple Mngmt reported 2,535 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 5,614 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Vestor Capital Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 0.01% or 224 shares. Mackay Shields stated it has 14.36 million shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt owns 10,334 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi invested 0% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Gabelli Funds Limited Liability stated it has 0.62% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Bluefin Trading Ltd Company reported 0.19% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 0.1% or 589,802 shares. Raymond James Fin Advsrs reported 16,042 shares stake.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold RHT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 157.03 million shares or 0.49% more from 156.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bbva Compass Commercial Bank holds 0.03% or 2,807 shares in its portfolio. Adage Cap Partners Group Ltd has invested 0.23% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Moreover, Preferred Ltd Liability has 0.08% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.11% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) or 310,589 shares. Prudential Financial, New Jersey-based fund reported 162,232 shares. New York-based Fred Alger Mngmt has invested 0.49% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Regions Financial Corp stated it has 0% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Kentucky Retirement Ins Tru Fund reported 0.14% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Private Advisor Grp Incorporated holds 4,546 shares. Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can owns 148,373 shares. The Illinois-based Northern Trust has invested 0.15% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Highvista Strategies Lc holds 2.33% or 15,646 shares in its portfolio. Price T Rowe Assocs Md holds 11.52 million shares. Edgestream Ptnrs Ltd Partnership holds 4.61% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 172,157 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan has 202,896 shares.

Btg Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $261.71 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Restaurant Brands Intl Inc by 19,102 shares to 42,004 shares, valued at $2.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 15,265 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,725 shares, and cut its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX).