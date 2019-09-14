Btg Pactual Global Asset Management LTD Has Decreased Its Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) Position as Share Price Rose; Invesco LTD (IVZ) Shareholder Usca Ria Cut Position as Stock Value Declined

Btg Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (CMG) by 32.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Btg Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd sold 741 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.54% . The institutional investor held 1,520 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.11 million, down from 2,261 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Btg Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.18% or $17.59 during the last trading session, reaching $787.86. About 454,813 shares traded or 2.02% up from the average. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) has risen 70.91% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.91% the S&P500. Some Historical CMG News: 23/05/2018 – Chipotle: Move Will Affect Approximately 400 Employees in Denver and NY in 4Q 2018; 14/03/2018 – Chipotle’s chief marketing officer is resigning; 15/05/2018 – Sands Capital Management, LLC Exits Position in Chipotle; 25/04/2018 – Homeownership Preservation Foundation & CMG Financial Partner to Increase Homeownership Opportunities Nationwide; 25/04/2018 – Chipotle earnings beat: $2.13 per share, vs. $1.57 expected; 25/04/2018 – Chipotle restaurant sales beat Street, CEO cites ‘recovery story’; 25/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL INC CMG.N – QTRLY COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES INCREASED 2.2%; 28/04/2018 – Winning Recipe for Chipotle? — Barron’s; 14/03/2018 – Chipotle’s chief marketing officer resigning; 14/03/2018 – New York Post: Chipotle fires marketing chief nearly two years after cocaine bust

Usca Ria Llc decreased its stake in Invesco Ltd (IVZ) by 39.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Usca Ria Llc sold 108,679 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.89% . The institutional investor held 164,922 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.37 million, down from 273,601 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Usca Ria Llc who had been investing in Invesco Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.17B market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $17.4. About 6.04 million shares traded or 10.01% up from the average. Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) has declined 29.86% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.86% the S&P500. Some Historical IVZ News: 14/03/2018 – REG-Invesco Perp Sel Tst: Director Declaration; 03/04/2018 – Invesco Perpetual Enhanced Income Ltd: Statement re Inside Information; 15/05/2018 – Invesco Buys New 1.5% Position in Blackline; 18/04/2018 – Invesco Perpetual Select Trust Plc: Dividend Declaration; 29/03/2018 – Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Co’s Investment Trust Plc: Dividend Declaration; 24/04/2018 – REG-INVESCO Asia Trust: Director/PDMR Shareholding; 02/05/2018 – Invesco Technology Adds Adobe, Exits Comcast, Cuts Apple; 23/04/2018 – INVESCO’S HOOPER: 10-YR YIELD TO LEAD TO REPRICING OF RISK; 06/03/2018 – Invesco Perpetual Enhanced Income Ltd: Net Asset Value(s); 15/03/2018 – REG-INVESCO Asia Trust: Holding(s) in Company

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.24, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 28 investors sold IVZ shares while 127 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 140 raised stakes. 306.73 million shares or 3.56% more from 296.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Griffin Asset Mngmt Incorporated, New York-based fund reported 105 shares. South Dakota-based South Dakota Council has invested 0.3% in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ). Amica Mutual Ins Communication owns 65,711 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Rafferty Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.08% in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ). Aperio holds 0.03% or 323,972 shares in its portfolio. 467 are owned by Parkside Natl Bank And Trust. Norinchukin State Bank The owns 0.01% invested in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) for 31,746 shares. 318,692 were accumulated by Washington Fincl Bank. Dnb Asset As invested in 0% or 119,252 shares. Wellington Mgmt Grp Incorporated Llp owns 2.51M shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Public Sector Pension Inv Board reported 0.01% stake. The Florida-based Raymond James Fincl Services Advisors has invested 0.01% in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ). Prudential Finance Incorporated has 0.06% invested in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ). Old National State Bank In invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ). Retail Bank has 62,996 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $0.58 EPS, down 12.12% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.66 per share. IVZ’s profit will be $272.47M for 7.50 P/E if the $0.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual EPS reported by Invesco Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.77% negative EPS growth.

Since May 2, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $846,920 activity. Johnson Ben F. III had bought 10,000 shares worth $213,700 on Thursday, May 2. $212,400 worth of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) shares were bought by CANION ROD.

Usca Ria Llc, which manages about $950.89 million and $985.13M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 7,798 shares to 30,616 shares, valued at $6.37 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bp Plc (NYSE:BP) by 11,264 shares in the quarter, for a total of 125,213 shares, and has risen its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).

Btg Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $399.44M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lauder Estee Cos Inc (NYSE:EL) by 2,957 shares to 9,858 shares, valued at $1.81M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Data Corp New by 185,265 shares in the quarter, for a total of 205,265 shares, and has risen its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 39 investors sold CMG shares while 153 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 156 raised stakes. 24.73 million shares or 2.50% less from 25.37 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hightower Ltd Liability holds 0.01% or 1,688 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt accumulated 0.03% or 338 shares. Stifel Corp holds 16,138 shares. Sei reported 17,499 shares. South Texas Money Management Ltd has invested 0.1% in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). 31,686 were accumulated by Credit Suisse Ag. Old National Commercial Bank In, Indiana-based fund reported 500 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board invested in 1,988 shares. Jennison Associates Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.68% or 927,804 shares. Ellington Mngmt Group Inc Ltd Llc holds 7,800 shares. British Columbia Invest Management holds 0.03% or 5,237 shares. Ruggie Capital Gru holds 5 shares. Columbus Circle Investors reported 59,796 shares or 1.17% of all its holdings. Smithfield Trust Commerce holds 0.01% or 125 shares. Norinchukin Bancshares The holds 0.04% or 3,427 shares.