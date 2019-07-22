Btg Pactual Global Asset Management LTD Has Cut Visa (V) Position by $3.87 Million as Stock Rose; West Coast Financial Holding in Nike (NKE) Has Lowered by $399,252

Btg Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 49.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Btg Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd sold 24,784 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 25,422 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.97M, down from 50,206 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Btg Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $403.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $179.24. About 5.33M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 24.07% since July 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.64% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 15/05/2018 – IKEA U.S. launches the IKEA Visa Credit Card making shopping more accessible and affordable for the many; 06/03/2018 – BRIDG APPOINTS ERIK BRUE AS CHIEF DATA OFFICER; 09/04/2018 – CHILE TO DEMAND TOURIST VISA FROM HAITIANS ENTERING COUNTRY; 08/03/2018 – Visa Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference; 24/05/2018 – VISA – ANNOUNCED STRATEGIC INVESTMENT IN YELLOWPEPPER, A MOBILE PAYMENTS PIONEER IN LATIN AMERICA; 04/04/2018 – New York Pushes JPMorgan, BofA, Visa to Reconsider Gun-Sale Risk; 15/05/2018 – TEMASEK HOLDINGS (PRIVATE) LTD – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 25/04/2018 – VISA – HAVE APPLICATION IN TO BECOME INTERNATIONAL PAYMENT PROVIDER IN CHINA; HOPING CHINESE GOVT LOOK FAVOURABLY UPON APPLICATION – CONF CALL; 17/05/2018 – Former CEO of Visa UK to Lead Crypto Startup; 11/05/2018 – Trump Administration Seeks to Tighten Student, Exchange Visa Oversight

West Coast Financial Llc decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 24.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Coast Financial Llc sold 4,753 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.63% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 14,325 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.21M, down from 19,078 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Coast Financial Llc who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $136.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.02% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $86.55. About 6.64M shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 22.04% since July 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.61% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 22/03/2018 – Nike’s sales in North America dropped 6 percent during the third quarter, while those in Greater China jumped 19 percent; 22/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Ackman exits Nike stake with $100 million in profit; 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC SAYS NOW EXPECT TO GROW NIKE AIR BUSINESS BY SEVERAL BILLION DOLLARS OVER NEXT FEW YEARS; 22/03/2018 – NIKE: FY 2019 SALES TO GROW MID TO HIGH-SINGLE DIGITS; 16/03/2018 – Second Nike Executive Leaves in Wake of Workplace Complaints–Update; 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC – QTRLY GREATER CHINA TOTAL REVENUE $1,336 MLN VS $1,075 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 07/05/2018 – NIKE, Inc. Announces Rosemary St. Clair as new VP, GM of Global Women’s and Cesar Garcia as new VP, GM of Global Running; 16/03/2018 – Pro4ma founder and CEO Liz Dunn says the sudden departure of two top Nike executives is indicative of a cultural problem of workplace misconduct; 30/04/2018 – NIKE, Inc. Announces Amy Montagne as New VP, GM of Global Categories; 15/03/2018 – Nike says Mark Parker to remain CEO beyond 2020

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Grand Jean Capital Mngmt stated it has 101,382 shares or 6.45% of all its holdings. Ashmore Wealth Ltd Liability Company reported 559,828 shares or 5.1% of all its holdings. Howe And Rusling Inc owns 0.09% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 3,431 shares. Castleark Lc stated it has 274,061 shares. Merian Glob Investors (Uk) Limited holds 979,546 shares or 1.41% of its portfolio. First Personal Fincl Svcs owns 9,842 shares. Prudential Public Limited Company accumulated 2.91 million shares or 1.56% of the stock. Signature Est Investment Advsrs Limited Liability, California-based fund reported 2,821 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Mycio Wealth Prtnrs Ltd Liability has invested 0.07% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Alkeon Mngmt Llc, a New York-based fund reported 1.26M shares. Lipe Dalton reported 12,750 shares. Retail Bank Of America Corp De invested in 23.36M shares. Ancora Advsr Limited Liability Corp has 22,337 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has invested 0.02% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Flossbach Von Storch Ag has invested 0.88% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

More notable recent Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “5 Top Stocks to Secure Your Financial Independence – The Motley Fool” on July 04, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Visa introduces APIs to allow installment payment plans – Seeking Alpha” published on June 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Where Will Mastercard Be in 5 Years? – Yahoo Finance” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Visa Stock Is Up 31% So Far in 2019 – Motley Fool” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “3 Pros and 3 Cons of Visa Stock – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.33 earnings per share, up 10.83% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.2 per share. V’s profit will be $3.00B for 33.69 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.31 actual earnings per share reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.53% EPS growth.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $11.34 million activity.

More notable recent NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “5 Top Stock Trades for Wednesday: NKE, AMRN, GS – Investorplace.com” on July 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Nike Q4 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on June 26, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For June 27, 2019 – Benzinga” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “5 Things Nike Management Wants You to Know – The Motley Fool” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Is Lululemon a Buy? – The Motley Fool” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

West Coast Financial Llc, which manages about $486.79 million and $423.58 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IJR) by 51,939 shares to 744,851 shares, valued at $57.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHR) by 16,325 shares in the quarter, for a total of 40,197 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Court Place Advsr Lc reported 12,727 shares. Merriman Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Com holds 12,211 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Williams Jones And Associates Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0.49% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 262,895 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment Mgmt reported 178,300 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Lc reported 8,250 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt invested 0.14% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Profit Investment Management Ltd Liability Corp, a Maryland-based fund reported 23,222 shares. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv holds 3.97 million shares or 0.55% of its portfolio. Buffington Mohr Mcneal stated it has 6,178 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 0.33% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). West Oak Cap Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.14% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D invested 0.29% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Captrust Financial Advsrs holds 46,810 shares. Chem Savings Bank reported 46,067 shares. Nordea Mngmt Ab accumulated 2.13M shares.