Btg Pactual Global Asset Management LTD Has Boosted Union Pacific (Put) (UNP) Stake; 0 Analysts Bullish Gem Diamonds Limited (LON:GEMD)

Among 2 analysts covering Gem Diamonds Ltd (LON:GEMD), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Gem Diamonds Ltd has GBX 120 highest and GBX 80 lowest target. GBX 95’s average target is 31.58% above currents GBX 72.2 stock price. Gem Diamonds Ltd had 16 analyst reports since March 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan on Friday, July 5. JP Morgan maintained it with “Neutral” rating and GBX 100 target in Thursday, May 9 report. JP Morgan maintained the shares of GEMD in report on Thursday, August 15 with “Neutral” rating. The stock of Gem Diamonds Limited (LON:GEMD) earned “Underweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Thursday, July 4. The firm earned “Underweight” rating on Friday, April 12 by Barclays Capital. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Neutral” on Wednesday, April 10. The rating was downgraded by Berenberg on Wednesday, March 27 to “Hold”. See Gem Diamonds Limited (LON:GEMD) latest ratings:

Btg Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd increased Union Pacific Corp (Put) (UNP) stake by 200% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Btg Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd acquired 400,000 shares as Union Pacific Corp (Put) (UNP)’s stock rose 2.62%. The Btg Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd holds 600,000 shares with $101.47 million value, up from 200,000 last quarter. Union Pacific Corp (Put) now has $119.44B valuation. The stock decreased 1.12% or $1.93 during the last trading session, reaching $169.52. About 1.53M shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500.

Gem Diamonds Limited explores for and develops diamond mines. The company has market cap of 100.35 million GBP. The firm owns 70% interest in the LetÂšeng mine located in the Kingdom of Lesotho; and 100% interest in the Ghaghoo mine located in Botswana. It has a 17.19 P/E ratio. It also makes, sells, and markets rough and polished diamonds.

The stock decreased 1.63% or GBX 1.2 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 72.2. About 16,186 shares traded. Gem Diamonds Limited (LON:GEMD) has 0.00% since September 16, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

More notable recent Gem Diamonds Limited (LON:GEMD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Gem Diamonds (LON:GEMD) A Risky Investment? – Yahoo Finance” on September 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Do You Know What Gem Diamonds Limited’s (LON:GEMD) P/E Ratio Means? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Gem Diamonds Limited (LON:GEMD) Earns A Nice Return On Capital Employed – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Gem Diamonds Limited (LON:GEMD) were released by: Mining.com and their article: “Gem Diamonds posts record results, but withholds dividend – MINING.com” published on March 13, 2019 as well as Mining.com‘s news article titled: “Gem Diamonds finds from iconic Lesotho mine drop, shares slump – MINING.com” with publication date: February 07, 2019.

More notable recent Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why You Might Be Interested In Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 24, 2019, also Schaeffersresearch.com with their article: “Transportation Stock Could Have More Room to Run – Schaeffers Research” published on September 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Union Pacific Is Relatively Overvalued – Seeking Alpha” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Very Mixed Reactions to Saudi-Attack Oil Price Spike in Transportation Stocks – 24/7 Wall St.” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Forbes.com‘s news article titled: “Union Pacific Revenues Could See Slower Growth In The Near Term – Forbes” with publication date: September 13, 2019.

Btg Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd decreased Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) stake by 3,624 shares to 15,845 valued at $3.29M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) stake by 5,838 shares and now owns 22,755 shares. Pacific Biosciences Calif In (NASDAQ:PACB) was reduced too.

Among 8 analysts covering Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Union Pacific Corp has $20600 highest and $12800 lowest target. $183.13’s average target is 8.03% above currents $169.52 stock price. Union Pacific Corp had 14 analyst reports since March 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Raymond James maintained the stock with “Strong Buy” rating in Monday, April 22 report. The firm has “Underweight” rating given on Monday, July 8 by Morgan Stanley. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, June 12 by Deutsche Bank. The firm has “Hold” rating by Loop Capital Markets given on Tuesday, March 19. The stock of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, July 19 by Deutsche Bank. The rating was downgraded by Barclays Capital on Thursday, June 13 to “Equal-Weight”. The company was maintained on Thursday, April 4 by Citigroup. Bank of America maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Thursday, September 5 report.

