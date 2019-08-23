Btg Pactual Global Asset Management LTD Has Boosted Its Pacific Biosciences Calif In (PACB) Stake by $1.07 Million as Market Value Declined; Dreyfus Municipal Income (DMF) Holder Karpus Management Has Cut Its Holding by $2.67 Million as Share Price Rose

Karpus Management Inc decreased its stake in Dreyfus Municipal Income Inc (DMF) by 20.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Karpus Management Inc sold 333,178 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.80% . The institutional investor held 1.26M shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.65M, down from 1.60M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Karpus Management Inc who had been investing in Dreyfus Municipal Income Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $186.15 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $8.97. About 41,378 shares traded. BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSEMKT:DMF) has risen 13.04% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.04% the S&P500.

Btg Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Pacific Biosciences Calif In (PACB) by 99.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Btg Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd bought 152,166 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.93% . The institutional investor held 305,566 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.21 million, up from 153,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Btg Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Pacific Biosciences Calif In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $871.77M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.38% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $5.71. About 354,218 shares traded. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) has risen 52.97% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 52.97% the S&P500. Some Historical PACB News: 27/03/2018 – Pacific Biosciences Announces Ten-Unit Sequel System Order for Annoroad; 13/03/2018 – Pacific Biosciences Announces Issuance of U.S. Patent for Concatemer Sequencing; 22/04/2018 – DJ Pacific Biosciences of California , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PACB); 27/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Bottomline Technologies, SkyWest, Pacific Biosciences of Ca; 08/05/2018 – Pacific Biosciences Settles Patent Suit With Oxford Nanopore; 15/03/2018 – Study Demonstrates Potential for SMRT Sequencing to Improve the Safety of Gene Therapy Protocols; 08/05/2018 – Pacific Biosciences Announces Favorable Outcome in UK and German Patent Litigation Vs Oxford Nanopore; 22/03/2018 – Pacific Biosciences Prevails in Patent Eligibility Ruling Against Oxford Nanopore

Karpus Management Inc, which manages about $2.60 billion and $2.74 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nuveen California Dvd Advantage Muni Fd (NAC) by 25,435 shares to 1.03M shares, valued at $14.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gigcapital Inc Acq Corp by 377,624 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.34 million shares, and has risen its stake in Trinity Merger Acq Corp.

