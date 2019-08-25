Btg Pactual Global Asset Management LTD Decreased Nike (NKE) Position by $3.12 Million as Market Value Rose; Microsoft (MSFT) Holding Held by Banque Pictet & Cie Sa

Banque Pictet & Cie Sa increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 10.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Banque Pictet & Cie Sa bought 88,375 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 971,023 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $114.52 million, up from 882,648 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie Sa who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 3.19% or $4.39 during the last trading session, reaching $133.39. About 32.52M shares traded or 31.20% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 25/04/2018 – Kraken Aligned With Canada’s Key Industrial Capabilities; 05/05/2018 – MUNGER SAYS INVESTORS SHOULD BE PAYING MORE ATTENTION TO CHINA; SAYS SOME RESIST BECAUSE IT SEEMS TOO DIFFICULT OR TOO FAR AWAY; 09/04/2018 – Amazon spent nearly $23 billion on R&D last year – more than any other U.S. company. It’s followed in spending by: ✅ Alphabet – $16.6 billion ✅ Intel – $13.1 billion ✅ Microsoft – $12.3 billion ✅ Apple – $11; 27/04/2018 – J.P. Morgan predicts Microsoft will report earnings above expectations this year; 19/03/2018 – MICROSOFT COMMENTS ON SLOW BUILD COMMANDS IN WEST EUROPE; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q Rev $26.8B; 27/04/2018 – Microsoft narrows Amazon’s lead in cloud, but the gap remains large; 05/03/2018 – IBM settles legal dispute with diversity officer hired by Microsoft; 29/03/2018 – Ex-Microsoft manager lands Responsible Cobalt Initiative role; 16/04/2018 – MICROSOFT INTRODUCES AZURE SPHERE

Btg Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 56.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Btg Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd sold 37,138 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 28,593 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.41 million, down from 65,731 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Btg Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $126.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.44% or $2.87 during the last trading session, reaching $80.44. About 7.87 million shares traded or 23.70% up from the average. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 22/03/2018 – Bill Ackman’s Pershing Square sells its stake in Nike, a source tells CNBC; 16/03/2018 – The Drum: Second Nike exec steps down amid workplace behavior investigation; 22/03/2018 – BILL ACKMAN CASHES OUT OF NIKE INVESTMENT WITH ROUGHLY $100 MILLION PROFIT; 29/04/2018 – Finally, fed up, a group of women inside Nike’s Beaverton, Oregon headquarters started a small revolt; 30/04/2018 – NIKE, Inc. Announces Amy Montagne as New VP, GM of Global Categories; 19/03/2018 – Highsnobiety: These 8 OFF-WHITE x Nike Sneakers Could Be Releasing Later in 2018; 04/05/2018 – PUMA SAYS IT WILL DEFEND ITSELF AGAINST NIKE’S ALLEGATIONS; 30/05/2018 – Adidas takes 12-10 lead over Nike in World Cup shirt deals; 16/03/2018 – ProactivInvst US: Nike president Trevor Edwards departs as claims arise about improper behavior; 04/04/2018 – Nike exec says co needs to step up promotion of women, minorities

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) to report earnings on September, 24. They expect $0.71 EPS, up 5.97% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.67 per share. NKE’s profit will be $1.11B for 28.32 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual EPS reported by NIKE, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.52% EPS growth.

Banque Pictet & Cie Sa, which manages about $5.21 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 7,096 shares to 48,325 shares, valued at $8.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IBB) by 28,599 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 41,230 shares, and cut its stake in Verisign Inc (NASDAQ:VRSN).

