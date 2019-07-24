Btg Pactual Global Asset Management LTD Decreased Its Visa (V) Position by $3.87 Million; Stock Price Rose; Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj Boosted Its Holding in Microsoft (MSFT) as Stock Rose

Btg Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 49.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Btg Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd sold 24,784 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 25,422 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.97 million, down from 50,206 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Btg Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $410.72B market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $182.3. About 6.13M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 24.07% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.64% the S&P500.

Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 5.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj bought 4,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 74,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.73 million, up from 70,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $140.4. About 14.48 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 12/04/2018 – Astreya Names Jay Preston SVP Global Service Delivery; 07/05/2018 – Biogen Celebrates 40 Years as a Pioneer in Neuroscience; 05/04/2018 – Microsoft is letting the firms it partners with keep the rights to their tech; 13/04/2018 – Microsoft represented 16 percent of Arista’s revenue in 2017; 28/03/2018 – MICROSOFT WINS COURT CASE AGAINST DANISH TAX AUTHORITY; 08/03/2018 – Microsoft Corporation vs Improved Search LLC | Terminated-Adverse Judgment | 03/08/2018; 26/03/2018 – Smartsheet competes with Google and Microsoft, among other companies; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft Executive Vice President Terry Myerson to Leave Company; 22/05/2018 – Quorum and Tire Storage Solutions Announce Reseller Partnership and Integration; 17/05/2018 – Microsoft is launching an adjustable Xbox controller for disabled gamers

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northstar Group Inc accumulated 6,613 shares or 0.35% of the stock. 91.67M were accumulated by Jpmorgan Chase &. Paradigm Asset Mngmt Co Limited Liability Com stated it has 23,460 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Fiera Capital Corporation holds 791,932 shares. Envestnet Asset reported 0.51% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 14,536 are owned by Reik And Company Ltd Limited Liability Company. Barclays Public Ltd Liability stated it has 11.97M shares. Diligent Invsts Lc holds 4.43% or 65,907 shares. 1.25M were reported by Creative Planning. Moreover, Private Gru has 0.04% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 6,775 shares. Management Va accumulated 1,700 shares. Swarthmore Gru Incorporated holds 2.77% or 5,475 shares. Moreover, Kbc Gru Nv has 2.9% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Ami Investment Mgmt Incorporated accumulated 26,757 shares or 1.66% of the stock. Cambridge Invest Research Advsrs holds 0.82% or 725,952 shares in its portfolio.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.

Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj, which manages about $225.06M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY) by 2,964 shares to 10,000 shares, valued at $1.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 5,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,000 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $11.34 million activity.