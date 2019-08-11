Btg Pactual Global Asset Management LTD Cut Holding in Nike (NKE) by $3.12 Million as Share Price Rose; Engineers Gate Manager LP Holding in Orion Engineered Carbons S A (OEC) Has Increased as Share Price Declined

Engineers Gate Manager Lp increased its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons S A (OEC) by 153.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Engineers Gate Manager Lp bought 32,468 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.62% . The institutional investor held 53,567 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.02 million, up from 21,099 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Engineers Gate Manager Lp who had been investing in Orion Engineered Carbons S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $777.34 million market cap company. The stock decreased 5.84% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $12.91. About 1.03M shares traded or 53.68% up from the average. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) has declined 39.78% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.78% the S&P500. Some Historical OEC News: 14/05/2018 – Westfield Capital Company Buys 2% Position in Orion Engineered; 11/04/2018 – Moody’s: Positive Outlook Reflects View Orion’s Operational Performance Will Remain Solid This Year; 11/04/2018 – Moody’s: Outlook on All Orion Ratings Changed to Positive From Stable; 09/04/2018 – S&PGR: Revision of Outlook to Positive Reflects Orion’s Better-Than-Expected Credit Metrics in 2017; 11/04/2018 – Moody’s Changes Orion Outlook To Positive; Affirms Ba3 Cfr; 17/05/2018 – ORION ENGINEERED CARBONS SA – QTRLY BASIC EPS $0.41; 09/04/2018 – S&P REVISES ORION ENGINEERED CARBONS S.A. OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BB’; 08/03/2018 – Orion Engineered Carbons to Attend the Barclays Chemical and Ag ROC Stars Conference 2018; 20/03/2018 – Orion Engineered Carbons to Add Specialty Carbon Black Production Line in Italy; 17/05/2018 – ORION ENGINEERED CARBONS SA – QTRLY ADJ EPS $0.52

Btg Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 56.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Btg Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd sold 37,138 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 28,593 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.41M, down from 65,731 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Btg Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $128.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.23% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $81.98. About 5.46M shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC – QTRLY GREATER CHINA TOTAL REVENUE $1,336 MLN VS $1,075 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 09/04/2018 – NIKE INC SAYS HAS ACQUIRED INVERTEX LTD, A COMPUTER VISION FIRM BASED IN TEL AVIV, ISRAEL; 29/05/2018 – Nike Inc. vs Jezign Licensing, LLC | FWD Entered | 05/29/2018; 22/03/2018 – NIKE CFO: NORTH AMERICA SALES TO BE UP IN 1H FY 2019; 04/05/2018 – PUMA SAYS IT HAS NOT VIOLATED NIKE’S PATENTS; 15/03/2018 – Nike Executive Resigns; C.E.O. Addresses Workplace BehaviorComplaints; 13/05/2018 – Guardian (NG): NFF to renew improved Nike deal before World Cup; 22/03/2018 – Nike: Impact of Tax Act Resulted in One-Time Provisional Charges That Cut EPS by $1.25; 18/04/2018 – NIKE INC NKE.N SAYS GREG THOMPSON, NIKE’S VICE PRESIDENT OF FOOTWEAR, HAS LEFT THE COMPANY; 23/03/2018 – Evening Tele: Trainer fanatics camp out since WEDNESDAY to get hands on limited edition Nike shoes at Dundee shop

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Huntington Natl Bank stated it has 0.52% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt has invested 0.34% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Paragon Cap Lc invested in 5.04% or 125,997 shares. Ipswich Inv Management holds 0.53% or 19,299 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Management holds 76,656 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Schroder Invest Mgmt Group reported 0.11% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Blackhill has invested 0.02% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Putnam Lc invested 0.38% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Trust Of Oklahoma accumulated 35,583 shares or 0% of the stock. Ohio-based Wealthtrust Fairport Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.48% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). London Communication Of Virginia, a Virginia-based fund reported 180,207 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D stated it has 0.29% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Brookstone Cap Mngmt stated it has 0.04% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Nelson Roberts Inv Advisors Ltd Liability accumulated 2,570 shares. Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv, Connecticut-based fund reported 3,291 shares.

Analysts await NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) to report earnings on September, 24. They expect $0.71 EPS, up 5.97% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.67 per share. NKE’s profit will be $1.11 billion for 28.87 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual EPS reported by NIKE, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.52% EPS growth.

Engineers Gate Manager Lp, which manages about $645.79M and $1.65 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Greenhill & Co Inc (NYSE:GHL) by 20,562 shares to 19,533 shares, valued at $420,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cnh Indl N V (NYSE:CNHI) by 50,019 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,482 shares, and cut its stake in Varex Imaging Corp.