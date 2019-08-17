Btg Pactual Global Asset Management LTD Boosted Holding in Red Hat (RHT); Magellan Health (MGLN) Shareholder Starboard Value LP Upped Its Position by $16.25 Million as Stock Price Rose

Starboard Value Lp increased its stake in Magellan Health Inc (MGLN) by 11.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Starboard Value Lp bought 250,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.68% . The hedge fund held 2.37 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $156.17M, up from 2.12M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Starboard Value Lp who had been investing in Magellan Health Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.70B market cap company. The stock increased 1.75% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $69.58. About 125,094 shares traded. Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) has declined 2.31% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.31% the S&P500. Some Historical MGLN News: 02/05/2018 – Magellan Health to Participate at Bank of America Merrill Lynch Health Care Conference; 12/04/2018 – DNB Adds Magellan Health, Exits Veon, Cuts IBM: 13F; 21/05/2018 – Magellan Health Named to the Fortune 500 List of America’s Largest Companies; 26/04/2018 – MAGELLAN HEALTH INC MGLN.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $6.71, REV VIEW $7.66 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – MOODY’S: NON-RENEWAL OF MAGELLAN’S FLORIDA CONTRACT CREDIT NEG; 02/05/2018 – Magellan Health Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 21/03/2018 – Magellan Health Opens a Toll-Free Crisis Line to Provide Free Counseling and Referral Services to Residents lmpacted by the High School Shooting in Great Mills, Maryland; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity Adds Magellan Health, Exits Dermira, Cuts Amgen; 26/04/2018 – Magellan Health Sees FY EPS $4.41-EPS $5.35; 17/04/2018 – Magellan Rx Management Announces Results from Hemophilia Management Program in Honor of World Hemophilia Day

Btg Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT) by 122.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Btg Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd bought 35,000 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 63,617 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.62 million, up from 28,617 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Btg Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Red Hat Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.43 billion market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 17, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical RHT News: 27/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $170 FROM $129; RATING NEUTRAL; 09/05/2018 – Red Hat Collaborates with UNICEF Innovation to Accelerate `Big Data’ for Social Good; 22/05/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N SAYS TATA COMMUNICATIONS SELECTED RED HAT CLOUD SUITE TO HELP ENHANCE ITS IZO PRIVATE CLOUD SERVICE; 08/05/2018 – Red Hat Drives Hybrid Cloud-Native Services with CoreOS, Red Hat OpenShift Integration; 28/03/2018 – Red Hat to Stay in Bond Market Despite Plans to Repatriate Offshore Cash; 08/05/2018 – IBM and Red Hat Join Forces to Accelerate Hybrid Cloud Adoption; 03/05/2018 – HPE REPORTS PACT WITH RED HAT TO OPTIMIZE & ACCELERATE; 03/04/2018 – Sysdig Container Intelligence Platform Certified for Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform; 22/05/2018 – Red Hat Helps Power Tata Communications’ IZO™ Private Cloud with OpenShift and OpenStack; 02/05/2018 – Forty8Fifty Labs Collaborates with Red Hat to Enable Digital Transformation through Application Development and Integration Pro

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold RHT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 157.03 million shares or 0.49% more from 156.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ashford Cap Mngmt Inc invested in 3,960 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers has 310,589 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Amer Natl Insurance Company Tx holds 43,160 shares or 0.41% of its portfolio. Capital Guardian Trust Co has 0% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). 125 are held by Webster Fincl Bank N A. Natixis Advisors LP holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 31,092 shares. Btg Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd invested in 63,617 shares or 4.44% of the stock. Sumitomo Life Co owns 4,376 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset holds 154,897 shares or 0.47% of its portfolio. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board stated it has 0.12% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Price Michael F reported 16,000 shares. Alpine Associate Mngmt, New Jersey-based fund reported 740,336 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 28,349 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. California Public Employees Retirement Sys stated it has 295,095 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Citigroup reported 460,686 shares.

Btg Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $261.71 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX) by 40,332 shares to 31,593 shares, valued at $1.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc by 2,799 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,003 shares, and cut its stake in Dominos Pizza Inc (NYSE:DPZ).

