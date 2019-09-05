Btc Capital Management Stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Decreased by $573,983; As Amazon Com (AMZN) Stock Value Declined, Sunbelt Securities Has Trimmed Holding by $758,280

Sunbelt Securities Inc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 24.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sunbelt Securities Inc sold 426 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 1,332 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.37 million, down from 1,758 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $890.69B market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $10.78 during the last trading session, reaching $1800.62. About 2.33 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 29/03/2018 – TAX POLICIES NEED TO CATCH UP TO AMAZON: WHITE HOUSE SPOKESMAN; 13/03/2018 – AMAZON IS SAID TO HAVE MULLED BUYING TEXTURE BEFORE APPLE DEAL; 15/03/2018 – Carrefour buys majority stake in French meal delivery company; 05/04/2018 – Neosante’s Delictase® Oral Drops, an exogenous lactase formula designed to treat baby colic, are coming soon to Amazon.com; 06/04/2018 – CNBC Now: EXCLUSIVE– Mnuchin to CNBC: Amazon’s practice of not collecting taxes from third-party sellers ‘doesn’t make sense’; 06/04/2018 – Greycroft’s Patricof says Amazon could be helping to destroy ‘the fabric of America’; 07/03/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC AMZN.O – ANNOUNCED PLANS FOR FIRST MISSOURI FULFILLMENT CENTER TO BE LOCATED IN ST. PETERS; 04/04/2018 – AMAZON WEB SERVICES ANNOUNCED AMAZON SIMPLE STORAGE SERVICE ONE ZONE-INFREQUENT ACCESS, A NEW AMAZON S3 STORAGE CLASS; 27/04/2018 – Every new Alphabet business is going to be lower margin than its ads business, while every new Amazon business is going to have higher margins than retail; 14/03/2018 – Regulators raid Amazon Japan on suspicion of anti-trust violation

Btc Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 5.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Btc Capital Management Inc sold 5,683 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 101,562 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.28 million, down from 107,245 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Btc Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $351.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.21% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $109.87. About 6.93M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 05/04/2018 – Godewind Immobilien falls in Frankfurt debut; 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan Chase 1Q Corporate Investment Bank Rev $10.48B; 11/05/2018 – Arris Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 27/04/2018 – GREENSKY INC SAYS GOLDMAN SACHS & CO. LLC, J.P. MORGAN, MORGAN STANLEY ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 13/04/2018 – Main Street: JPMorgan Chase First-Quarter Profit Surges 35% on Tax Windfall, Trading Recovery; 24/05/2018 – MAGENTA THERAPEUTICS INC SAYS JOINT BOOK-RUNNING MANAGERS, J.P. MORGAN, GOLDMAN SACHS & CO. LLC ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 23/03/2018 – GOLDEN OCEAN GROUP LTD GOGL.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $11.5 FROM $11; 05/03/2018 – Amazon in talks to offer bank accounts with JPMorgan; 02/05/2018 – Masco Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 14; 28/03/2018 – Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. Completes Refinancing of Senior Secured Term Loan and Revolving Credit Facility

Btc Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.73B and $626.66 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 2,635 shares to 21,180 shares, valued at $3.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 4,360 shares in the quarter, for a total of 33,632 shares, and has risen its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries N (NYSE:LYB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cutter Brokerage holds 10,751 shares. Bowen Hanes And Inc reported 233,183 shares. Rbf Cap Limited Liability reported 0.55% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Weik Capital Mngmt reported 0.92% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Oak Ridge Investments invested 0.06% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Westwood Grp Inc stated it has 1.85 million shares. Colony Grp Incorporated Ltd Llc holds 1.26% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 296,208 shares. Profit Inv Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company, Maryland-based fund reported 9,794 shares. E&G LP owns 1.94% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 43,552 shares. Albert D Mason reported 2,082 shares stake. Meeder Asset Mngmt Inc has invested 0.55% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Dana Advsrs Inc owns 330,260 shares. North Star Investment Mgmt, Illinois-based fund reported 253,203 shares. Concorde Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 0.25% or 3,841 shares. Acadian Asset Management Limited reported 0.5% stake.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $4.19 million activity.

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Editor’s Notebook: JPMorgan’s entry could change banking landscape – Triangle Business Journal” on August 08, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon says investing in people is key to winning – Columbus Business First” published on August 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Is A Dividend Rockstar – Yahoo Finance” on August 31, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Multinational bank taps local veteran to lead advance into Triad – Triad Business Journal” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Bold plans: PNC, Fifth Third bank execs talk Raleigh growth amid JP Morgan Chase rollout – Triangle Business Journal” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 15 before the open. They expect $2.42 earnings per share, up 3.42% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.74 billion for 11.35 P/E if the $2.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual earnings per share reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.56% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eagle Asset Mgmt owns 0.06% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 6,781 shares. Jabodon Pt reported 2.99% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Greatmark Prtn Inc has invested 0.22% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Smith Chas P And Associates Pa Cpas stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Virtu Financial Limited Liability Company has 859 shares. Adell Harriman Carpenter Inc reported 8,191 shares. Zebra Cap Ltd Liability stated it has 210 shares. Westwood Grp Inc has 17,625 shares for 0.33% of their portfolio. Btim Corporation accumulated 1,004 shares or 0.02% of the stock. 14,994 are held by Night Owl Mngmt Ltd Liability. Moreover, North Point Managers Oh has 1.95% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Lynch And Assoc In accumulated 398 shares or 0.24% of the stock. Amer Gru has invested 1.09% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Mackenzie Finance Corporation has 0.77% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Kcm Inv Advisors Limited Liability Company has invested 1.42% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Sunbelt Securities Inc, which manages about $158.18M and $200.02 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1,618 shares to 7,275 shares, valued at $1.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (AGG) by 28,649 shares in the quarter, for a total of 30,557 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).