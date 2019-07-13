Btc Capital Management Stake in Fedex (FDX) Raised as Share Value Declined; As Brookfield Asset Mgmt (BAM) Share Price Rose, Mcdonald Capital Investors Lowered Its Stake

Btc Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Fedex Corp (FDX) by 14.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Btc Capital Management Inc bought 2,635 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.05% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 21,180 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.85M, up from 18,545 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Btc Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Fedex Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.00% or $4.87 during the last trading session, reaching $167.47. About 3.22M shares traded or 48.05% up from the average. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 31.35% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.78% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 08/05/2018 – FEDEX TO TRANSFER $6B OF U.S. PENSION PLAN OBLIGATIONS; 20/03/2018 – Strong economy, higher rates lift FedEx quarterly profit; 15/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP FDX.N : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $280 FROM $270; RATING OUTPERFORM; 24/03/2018 – FOX59 News: #BREAKING: FedEx no longer plans to build $259 million distribution center in Greenwood; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP – FEDEX IS UNABLE TO FORECAST FISCAL 2018 YEAR-END MARK-TO-MARKET (MTM) PENSION ACCOUNTING ADJUSTMENTS; 20/03/2018 – FDX SAYS IT’S WORKING WITH LAW ENFORCEMENT LOOKING INTO BLAST; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX THIRD FISCAL QUARTER EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL CONCLUDES; 20/03/2018 – FedEx Office Expands, Will Add 500 New Locations in Walmart Stores Nationwide; 30/04/2018 – John A. Smith Named FedEx Freight President And CEO; 16/04/2018 – FedEx Freight President & CEO Michael L. Ducker To Retire August 15

Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc decreased its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (BAM) by 4.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc sold 66,935 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.34% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.52M shares of the building operators company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $70.76M, down from 1.58 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc who had been investing in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.86B market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $49.17. About 1.13M shares traded. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) has risen 16.47% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.04% the S&P500. Some Historical BAM News: 27/03/2018 – WESTINGHOUSE CAN EXIT BANKRUPTCY WITH SALE TO BROOKFIELD: JUDGE; 22/05/2018 – CIT LEAD ARRANGER ON $107.5M FOR OAKLAND BROOKFIELD JV PROJECT; 27/03/2018 – Brookfield’s Underwhelming Bid For GGP Pushes Down Retail REITs; 03/04/2018 – Globe Mail [Reg]: Brookfield’s GrafTech seeking to raise more than $800-million in IPO; 19/04/2018 – Ottawa Citizen: Brookfield lines up heavyweight backers for financing of GGP deal; 15/03/2018 – Brookfield Select Opportunities Income Fund Announces Quarterly Distribution; 19/04/2018 – Financial Post: Brookfield lines up heavyweight backers for financing of GGP deal; 24/04/2018 – Brookfield Plans to Invest $200 Million to $300 Million in Real-Estate Tech; 30/05/2018 – INDIA’S RCOM TO SELL ASSETS TO RELIANCE JIO, BROOKFIELD FOR 181 BLN RUPEES; 21/05/2018 – Australia’s Healthscope denies access to Brookfield, BGH Capital

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 88 investors sold FDX shares while 329 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 175.06 million shares or 9.39% less from 193.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. London Co Of Virginia invested in 471,421 shares. Inv stated it has 1.12% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Hilton Capital Ltd Com reported 10 shares. Live Your Vision Ltd Liability holds 0% or 25 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Ltd invested 0.12% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Guggenheim Ltd Liability invested in 94,557 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Architects holds 0.11% or 354 shares in its portfolio. Voloridge Mgmt Limited Liability Co holds 0.6% or 110,604 shares in its portfolio. Gfs Advsr Lc holds 0.56% or 10,480 shares in its portfolio. Creative Planning holds 0.02% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) or 36,228 shares. Moreover, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has 0.09% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 51,529 shares. The New York-based Lazard Asset Management Lc has invested 0% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Royal Bank Of Canada has 778,507 shares. American International Group stated it has 79,560 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Fulton Bancorp Na stated it has 2,555 shares.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $419,160 activity.

Btc Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.73B and $626.66M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 5,002 shares to 62,048 shares, valued at $17.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 7,411 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 123,515 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IWB).