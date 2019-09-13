Btc Capital Management Stake in Allstate (ALL) Cut by $392,890 as Market Valuation Rose; Lonestar Capital Management Trimmed Its Cosan LTD (CZZ) Position as Market Valuation Rose

Btc Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Allstate Corp (ALL) by 6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Btc Capital Management Inc sold 3,890 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.59% . The institutional investor held 60,966 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.21M, down from 64,856 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Btc Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Allstate Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $106.54. About 554,216 shares traded. The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) has risen 13.54% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical ALL News: 11/05/2018 – ALLSTATE RETURNS CASH TO HOLDERS THROUGH DIVIDENDS; 01/05/2018 – ALLSTATE 1Q ADJ EPS $2.63, EST. $2.60; 16/04/2018 – New Research Finds Americans Less Likely to Discuss Domestic Violence Today Than Four Years Ago, Despite Momentum of Women’s Movement; 28/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Allstate’s Senior Note and Preferred Stock lssuances; 30/03/2018 – Allstate’s ‘Digital Colleague’ Amelia Answers Questions For Call Center Reps; 26/03/2018 – ALLSTATE CORP FILES PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO A POTENTIAL TWO-PART FLOATING RATE SENIOR NOTE OFFERING – SEC FILING; 26/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates Allstate Perpetual Pref. Stock ‘BBB-‘; 17/05/2018 – ALLSTATE CORP – ESTIMATED CATASTROPHE LOSSES FOR MONTH OF APRIL 2018 OF $211 MLN, PRE-TAX ($167 MLN AFTER-TAX); 20/04/2018 – DJ Allstate Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ALL); 22/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms ‘A+’ IFS Ratings of Allstate Insurance Co

Lonestar Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Cosan Ltd (CZZ) by 24.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lonestar Capital Management Llc analyzed 107,698 shares as the company's stock rose 23.69% . The hedge fund held 325,740 shares of the specialty foods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.35M, down from 433,438 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lonestar Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cosan Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $3.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $15.2. About 314,673 shares traded. Cosan Limited (NYSE:CZZ) has risen 72.79% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 72.79% the S&P500.

Lonestar Capital Management Llc, which manages about $446.92 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Entercom Communications Corp (NYSE:ETM) by 910,000 shares to 1.28M shares, valued at $7.40 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ezcorp Inc (NASDAQ:EZPW) by 267,704 shares in the quarter, for a total of 773,004 shares, and has risen its stake in Contura Energy Inc.

Analysts await The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) to report earnings on October, 29 after the close. They expect $2.25 EPS, up 16.58% or $0.32 from last year’s $1.93 per share. ALL’s profit will be $740.68 million for 11.84 P/E if the $2.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.18 actual EPS reported by The Allstate Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.21% EPS growth.

Btc Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.73B and $617.98 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in General Mtrs Co (NYSE:GM) by 9,067 shares to 56,587 shares, valued at $2.18M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Broadcom Inc by 4,057 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,586 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (CSJ).