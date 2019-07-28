Btc Capital Management Raised Sysco (SYY) Holding by $454,410; Shares Rose; As Kadant (KAI) Stock Price Declined, Holder Smith Asset Management Group LP Has Decreased Its Position by $1.14 Million

Btc Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Sysco Corp (SYY) by 17.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Btc Capital Management Inc bought 6,885 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.08% with the market. The institutional investor held 45,558 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.04M, up from 38,673 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Btc Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Sysco Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $70.89. About 1.42 million shares traded. Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) has risen 17.49% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.06% the S&P500. Some Historical SYY News: 22/05/2018 – Sysco to Webcast Presentation From the 2018 Goldman Sachs Lodging, Gaming, Restaurant and Leisure Conference; 22/03/2018 – SYSCO REPORTS UPSIZING OF PENDING CASH TENDER OFFER; 23/04/2018 – DJ Sysco Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SYY); 06/04/2018 – SYSCO INDUSTRIES LTD SYSC.BO – STORAGE AREA, PRINTING DEPARTMENT, COATING DEPARTMENT AT FACTORY PREMISES ARE HUGELY AFFECTED DUE TO FIRE; 07/05/2018 – SYSCO CORP – QTRLY SALES INCREASED 6.1% TO $14.3 BLN; 27/03/2018 – CMA NOT TO REFER SYSCO PURCHASE OF KENT FROZEN FOODS TO PHASEII; 29/05/2018 – Sysco at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference Tomorrow; 22/03/2018 – Sysco Corporation Announces Early Tender Results and Upsizing of Its Pending Cash Tender Offer to Purchase Certain Outstanding; 15/05/2018 – Trian Cuts Mondelez, Buys More Sysco: 13F; 16/05/2018 – Sysco “Delivering in a Big Way” Upon Return to the National Restaurant Association Show 2018

Smith Asset Management Group Lp decreased its stake in Kadant Inc (KAI) by 77.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Asset Management Group Lp sold 12,930 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.38% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 3,860 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $340,000, down from 16,790 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Asset Management Group Lp who had been investing in Kadant Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $969.49M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $86.76. About 85,186 shares traded or 11.29% up from the average. Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) has declined 7.94% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.37% the S&P500. Some Historical KAI News: 12/03/2018 – KADANT SAYS ON MARCH 7, BOARD NAMED MICHAEL MCKENNEY AS EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER – SEC FILING; 28/03/2018 – Kadant at Sidoti & Company Spring Investor Conference Tomorrow; 30/04/2018 – Kadant Raises FY View To EPS $4.98-EPS $5.08; 30/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for RadNet, Molecular Templates, Federated Investors, Kadant, Heartland Financ; 30/04/2018 – Kadant 1Q Rev $149.2M; 26/04/2018 – Kadant to Hold Earnings Conference Call on Tuesday, May 1, 2018; 08/03/2018 – Kadant Raises Dividend to 22c; 16/05/2018 – KADANT INC KAI.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.22/SHR; 02/05/2018 – Wasatch Advisors Buys New 1.7% Position in Kadant; 30/04/2018 – Kadant Raises FY View To Rev $625M-$635M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 11 investors sold KAI shares while 43 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 9.29 million shares or 1.84% more from 9.12 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $1.11 earnings per share, up 3.74% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.07 per share. KAI’s profit will be $12.40M for 19.54 P/E if the $1.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.24 actual earnings per share reported by Kadant Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.48% negative EPS growth.

Smith Asset Management Group Lp, which manages about $2.91B and $3.09B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 326,059 shares to 659,316 shares, valued at $35.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 31,973 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.03 million shares, and has risen its stake in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $5.28 million activity. $1.47 million worth of Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) shares were sold by CHARLTON ROBERT S.

Btc Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.73B and $626.66 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWF) by 9,968 shares to 68,861 shares, valued at $10.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWD) by 23,129 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 62,796 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BND).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold SYY shares while 347 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 280 raised stakes. 388.50 million shares or 4.61% less from 407.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

