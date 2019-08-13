Btc Capital Management Raised Allstate (ALL) Stake by $640,610 as Stock Value Rose; Kahn Brothers Group Has Lowered Stake in Exxon Mobile (XOM) by $20.04 Million

Btc Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Allstate Corp (ALL) by 11.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Btc Capital Management Inc bought 6,815 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.59% . The institutional investor held 64,856 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.11 million, up from 58,041 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Btc Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Allstate Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.58% or $1.62 during the last trading session, reaching $104.47. About 733,046 shares traded. The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) has risen 13.54% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical ALL News: 19/04/2018 – Allstate: First-Quarter Catastrophe Losses Comprised 11 Events at Estimated Cost of $357 Million Pretax; 15/05/2018 – Allstate to Discuss Second Quarter 2018 Earnings With Investors; 01/05/2018 – Allstate 1Q Catastrophe Loss $361M; 22/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms ‘A+’ IFS Ratings of Allstate Insurance Co; 28/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Allstate’s Senior Note and Preferred Stock Issuances; 19/04/2018 – ALLSTATE ESTIMATES MARCH CATASTROPHE LOSS AT $175M AFTER-TAX; 17/05/2018 – ALLSTATE REPORTS APRIL 2018 CATASTROPHE LOSS ESTIMATE; 19/04/2018 – ALLSTATE ANNOUNCES MARCH AND FIRST QUARTER 2018 CATASTROPHE LOSS ESTIMATE; 01/05/2018 – Allstate 1Q Book Value Per Shr $58.64; 17/05/2018 – ALLSTATE CORP – ESTIMATED CATASTROPHE LOSSES FOR MONTH OF APRIL 2018 OF $211 MLN, PRE-TAX ($167 MLN AFTER-TAX)

Kahn Brothers Group Inc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobile (XOM) by 1.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kahn Brothers Group Inc sold 248 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The hedge fund held 19,574 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.58 billion, down from 19,822 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobile for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $298.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $70.44. About 7.36M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 17/04/2018 – LIBERIA TO PROBE EXXON OIL DEAL AFTER GLOBAL WITNESS REPORT; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil: Crude, Natural-Gas Prices Strengthened in 1Q; 07/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – ENERGY OUTLOOK ASSUMES 1.3 PCT AVG GROWTH/YEAR IN GAS DEMAND FROM 2016 TO 2040; 03/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Body found after Connecticut fire, hostage drama; 30/05/2018 – Exxon shareholders reject proposal to split CEO, chair roles; 25/04/2018 – EXXON MOBIL BOOSTS QTR DIV TO $0.82/SHR FROM $0.77; EST. $0.79; 07/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – BY 2025 EXPECTS CASH FLOW COULD GROW 90 PCT AT 2017 OIL PRICES; 08/03/2018 – Exxon Sees Brazil Deals as Safe Despite Candidate’s Tough Talk; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil 1Q U.S. Upstream Net $429M; 17/05/2018 – Exxon’s Baytown, Texas refinery completes crude unit overhaul

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Riverhead Capital Mgmt Lc accumulated 123,108 shares or 0.4% of the stock. Holt Capital Advisors Ltd Llc Dba Holt Capital Ptnrs Lp holds 0.47% or 19,974 shares in its portfolio. Triangle Secs Wealth Mngmt invested 2.03% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Reilly Llc owns 20,197 shares. Proffitt Goodson, Tennessee-based fund reported 9,578 shares. Welch Grp Lc, Alabama-based fund reported 343,580 shares. 18,184 are owned by Merriman Wealth Mngmt Lc. State Treasurer State Of Michigan owns 1.22M shares for 0.79% of their portfolio. Baystate Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.17% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Foundation Resources Mgmt reported 458,563 shares. 775,802 were reported by Peddock Advisors Lc. Choate Advisors accumulated 130,114 shares. Moreover, Benedict Fin has 1.09% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). S&T National Bank Pa stated it has 1.98% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Security Bancorporation Of Sioux City Iowa Ia reported 36,176 shares.

Btc Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.73 billion and $626.66 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWM) by 4,405 shares to 91,446 shares, valued at $14.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 2,197 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 31,594 shares, and cut its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG).