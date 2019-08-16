Btc Capital Management Position in Mastercard (MA) Cut as Stock Value Rose; Holder Provise Management Group Lifted Citigroup (C) Stake

Provise Management Group Llc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 12.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Provise Management Group Llc bought 13,078 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 114,846 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.15 million, up from 101,768 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Provise Management Group Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $143.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.55% or $2.17 during the last trading session, reaching $63.49. About 9.50M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 20/04/2018 – BANXICO SEEN ADJUSTING RATES IN OCT.: CITI SURVEY; 28/03/2018 – Citi appoints Cecilia Ronan as new Irish head; 26/03/2018 – By 2033, Emerging Technologies Could Combine to Create New Investment Vehicles that Gradually Replace Equities, Bonds: Citi; 06/03/2018 – GERSPACH: CITI NOW SEES 13% ROTCE IN 2020 FROM TAX REFORM; 23/03/2018 – Citi Research is concerned lower flash memory pricing will hurt Micron’s financial results later this year; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup 1Q-End Book Value $71.67/Share; 22/03/2018 – CURRENT ZINC PRICES PRESENT HEDGING OPPORTUNITY: CITI’S LAYTON; 13/04/2018 – Corbat Sees Citigroup Sustaining Equity Revenue Gains: TOPLive; 06/03/2018 – First Industrial Realty Trust Announces Updated Time for Its Presentation at Citi’s 2018 Global Property CEO Conference on March 7, 2018; 23/04/2018 – CITIGROUP SAYS ESTABLISHED A SERVICE FOR CLIENTS FACING SEC’S RULE CHANGES AFFECTING U.S. MUTUAL FUND INDUSTRY LATER THIS YEAR

Btc Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (MA) by 6.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Btc Capital Management Inc sold 2,197 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 31,594 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.44M, down from 33,791 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Btc Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Mastercard Incorporated for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $278.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $2.58 during the last trading session, reaching $274.47. About 1.47M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 30/05/2018 – Mastercard, Inc. (MA) Bernstein Strategic Decisions Brokers Conference (Transcript); 11/04/2018 – U.S. BANK – CLIENTS WHOSE BUSINESS TRAVEL CARDS RUN ON MASTERCARD NETWORK CAN NOW PAY FOR PURCHASES VIA MOBILE DEVICES; 26/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS DEFINITIVE AAA (SF) RATINGS TO CREDIT CARD ASSET-BACKED NOTES ISSUED BY PENARTH MASTER ISSUER PLC; 02/05/2018 – MASTERCARD CFO MARTINA HUND-MEJEAN COMMENTS ON CONFERENCE CALL; 24/05/2018 – Aaron Lucchetti: Exclusive: Retailers met with Federal Reserve, FTC to raise concerns about a new online-payment initiative; 07/03/2018 – MASTERCARD – MICHAEL MIEBACH, CHIEF PRODUCT OFFICER, WILL LEAD NEWLY-FORMED PRODUCTS AND INNOVATION TEAM; 08/05/2018 – Comdata Announces Partnership Renewal with lnfintech to Support ePayables Vendor Enrollment; 05/05/2018 – Buffett: Should Have Bought More Mastercard, Visa — Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting; 28/03/2018 – MASTERCARD INC MA.N : BERNSTEIN STARTS WITH OUTPERFORM; TARGET PRICE $207; 04/04/2018 – Barclays Launches Premier Global Travel Card That Rewards Cardmember Loyalty: Barclays Arrival® Premier World Elite Mastercard®

Provise Management Group Llc, which manages about $1.14B and $712.46 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Emerson Elec Co (NYSE:EMR) by 8,225 shares to 26,738 shares, valued at $1.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 2,447 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,354 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clear Harbor Asset Ltd reported 86,333 shares. Neuberger Berman Gru Limited Liability Company holds 2.14M shares. C M Bidwell And Assocs Ltd owns 470 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Tocqueville Asset Mgmt LP accumulated 11,645 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 1.45 million are owned by Aperio Ltd Co. Whalerock Point Ptnrs Ltd Co holds 0.16% or 4,017 shares. Birmingham Al reported 0.4% stake. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Mgmt, a Ohio-based fund reported 154,378 shares. Vantage Prns Ltd Liability Com owns 0.03% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 4,866 shares. Moreover, Payden Rygel has 1.11% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Hartford Inv stated it has 0.59% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Lansdowne Prtn (Uk) Llp holds 5.35% or 3.87 million shares. D E Shaw And holds 0.42% or 5.21M shares. Ancora Ltd Com reported 0.1% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Moreover, Ing Groep Nv has 0.17% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 123,912 shares.

Btc Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.73B and $626.66 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 16,926 shares to 112,867 shares, valued at $6.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) by 26,355 shares in the quarter, for a total of 177,715 shares, and has risen its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

