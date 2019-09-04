Btc Capital Management Position in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Has Lifted as Shares Declined; Financial Advantage Holding in Blackstone Mtg Tr (BXMT) Trimmed by $1.80 Million as Stock Value Declined

Btc Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 3.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Btc Capital Management Inc bought 2,490 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 72,135 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.09M, up from 69,645 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Btc Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $339.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $128.74. About 5.70M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 03/05/2018 – Protagonist Therapeutics Announces Oral Presentation Accepted for Digestive Diseases Week Conference; 25/05/2018 – J&J Jury Asks Judge to Slap Cancer Warning Label on Baby Powder; 15/03/2018 – J&J’s blockbuster hopeful erdafitinib gets ‘breakthrough’ moniker $JNJ @BrittanyMeiling; 06/03/2018 – BOEHRINGER INGELHEIM, LILLY EXPAND PROGRAM FOR JARDIANCE; 17/04/2018 – J&J – FIRST-QUARTER NET EARNINGS ALSO INCLUDED CHARGE FOR AFTER-TAX SPECIAL ITEMS OF APPROXIMATELY $0.3 BLN; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson: Acceptance Period for Offer Ends on June 15; 07/03/2018 – IFM Therapeutics and Bristol-Myers Squibb Awarded 2017 Deal of the Year by Clarivate Analytics; 16/03/2018 – Platinum Equity Submits Binding Offer to Acquire LifeScan From Johnson & Johnson; 24/04/2018 – J&J Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 25/05/2018 – U.S. jury fails to reach verdict in latest J&J talc trial over asbestos claims

Financial Advantage Inc decreased its stake in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc (BXMT) by 36.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Advantage Inc sold 52,922 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.14% . The institutional investor held 91,744 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.17M, down from 144,666 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Advantage Inc who had been investing in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $34.98. About 857,516 shares traded. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) has risen 7.77% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.77% the S&P500. Some Historical BXMT News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc Cla, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BXMT); 10/04/2018 – Blackstone Mortgage Trust Announces Closing of $1.8 Billion Financing for Tishman Speyer’s Spiral Development Project; 10/04/2018 – FINANCING FOR ‘THE SPIRAL’ PROJECT INCLUDES $1.9 BLN IN EQUITY FROM TISHMAN AND OTHERS; $1.8 BLN CONSTRUCTION LOAN FROM BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST INC BXMT.N

Analysts await Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.60 earnings per share, down 13.04% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.69 per share. BXMT’s profit will be $80.57M for 14.58 P/E if the $0.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual earnings per share reported by Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.23% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 1.52 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 23 investors sold BXMT shares while 68 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 70.34 million shares or 2.32% less from 72.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lsv Asset, Illinois-based fund reported 250,037 shares. Cambridge Rech Advsr Incorporated invested 0.03% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Sei Investments holds 7,390 shares. Jane Street Group Ltd Liability Com accumulated 12,929 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys has invested 0% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Acadian Asset Management Limited Liability Company accumulated 738,189 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Geode Mgmt Lc reported 1.53M shares. Wellington Shields And Communication Ltd Company reported 27,410 shares. M&T Bank owns 801,884 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 175,048 shares. Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Group Incorporated Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Amer Century Companies Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Delphi Mngmt Ma has invested 1.62% of its portfolio in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Edgemoor Inv Advsr Inc has 411,909 shares. Naples Limited Liability owns 32,072 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Petrus Trust Com Lta reported 135,946 shares. Lafayette Invs owns 74,058 shares or 3.81% of their US portfolio. Lvw Ltd Liability holds 1.17% or 31,324 shares in its portfolio. Condor Capital Mgmt holds 2.71% or 119,156 shares in its portfolio. Lodestar Investment Counsel Llc Il reported 3.14% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Scholtz And Limited Com reported 0.16% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Nuwave Invest Management Ltd Liability Company, a New Jersey-based fund reported 110 shares. Orca Inv Ltd Com holds 7,572 shares or 1.21% of its portfolio. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv Management Corp, a Alberta – Canada-based fund reported 240,988 shares. Sumitomo Life Ins has 84,740 shares for 1.59% of their portfolio. Jmg Financial Gp, a Illinois-based fund reported 2,395 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance owns 50,370 shares for 1.07% of their portfolio. Royal London Asset Mgmt Limited reported 1.44M shares. Hanson And Doremus Investment Management holds 13,006 shares. Nadler Fincl Gru holds 7,729 shares or 0.34% of its portfolio.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.

Btc Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.73B and $626.66 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 5,683 shares to 101,562 shares, valued at $10.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWD) by 23,129 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 62,796 shares, and cut its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).