Btc Capital Management Position in General Mtrs Co (GM) Has Upped as Stock Rose; Boeing Co (BA) Share Value Declined While Ohio Valley Financial Group Lowered Stake

Ohio Valley Financial Group decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 20.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ohio Valley Financial Group sold 1,075 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 4,222 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.54M, down from 5,297 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ohio Valley Financial Group who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $210.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $2.43 during the last trading session, reaching $374.5. About 613,181 shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 03/04/2018 – Boeing: Air Lease Order Valued at $936.8M at List Prices; 23/04/2018 – BA MAY NEED TO LEASE AIRCRAFT WHILE ROLLS WORKS ON 787 FIX: CEO; 10/05/2018 – SPACEX POSTPONES FLORIDA LAUNCH OF FIRST COMMERCIAL FLIGHT OF UPDATED FALCON 9 ROCKET FOR AT LEAST 24 HOURS, DUE TO TECHNICAL GLITCH -LIVE WEBCAST; 27/04/2018 – EMBRAER CEO SAYS GIVEN STRONG E-JET SALES ACTIVITY, BOOK-TO-BILL RATIO IN COMMERCIAL JET DIVISION MAY BE ABOVE 1 THIS YEAR; 13/04/2018 – Russia could stop exporting titanium to Boeing in retaliation to Trump sanctions; 12/04/2018 – MAHINDRA: BOEING TO PARTNER CO., HAL FOR F/A-18 SUPER HORNET; 15/05/2018 – EUROPEAN COMMISSION SAYS WILL ACT SWIFTLY TO BRING ITSELF INTO LINE WITH WTO RULES ON REMAINING AIRBUS SUBSIDIES; 10/04/2018 – BOEING QTRLY TOTAL COMMERCIAL AIRPLANES PROGRAMS DELIVERIES OF 184 UNITS; 06/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP – REACHED AGREEMENT WITH BOEING TO DEFER DELIVERY OF 40 737 MAX AIRCRAFT PREVIOUSLY SCHEDULED TO ARRIVE BETWEEN 2020 & 2022; 15/03/2018 – Markets Now: Dow Gains 240 Points and It’s Not Just Boeing — Barron’s Blog

Btc Capital Management Inc increased its stake in General Mtrs Co (GM) by 19.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Btc Capital Management Inc bought 9,067 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.10% . The institutional investor held 56,587 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.18 million, up from 47,520 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Btc Capital Management Inc who had been investing in General Mtrs Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $34.65. About 1.81M shares traded. General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) has risen 7.09% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GM News: 21/04/2018 – New York Post: Giants GM thinks obsessing over shelf-life factor is `dangerous’; 24/04/2018 – DoE-Energy Effic: Headlights vs. Highlights: Season Four of Better Buildings SWAP Showcases General Motors and L’Oréal USA; 13/04/2018 – GENERAL MOTORS COMMENTS ON LAYOFFS AT LORDSTOWN, OHIO PLANT; 28/03/2018 – GENERAL MOTORS CEO SAYS EXPECTS TO ROLL OUT PRODUCTS BETWEEN NOW AND 2021 THAT WILL TAKE ITS SHARE FROM 65 PCT OF THE LUXURY MARKET TO OVER 90 PCT – NY AUTO SUMMIT; 26/04/2018 – Ford is basically giving up on US car business, and GM is not far behind; 19/04/2018 – Fitch Rates GM Financial Consumer Automobile Receivables Trust 2018-2; 26/04/2018 – KDB SAYS TO ISSUE CONDITIONAL LETTER OF COMMITMENT TO GM ON FRIDAY; 09/05/2018 – S.KOREA TO PROVIDE RESEARCH FUNDING FOR SUPPLIERS OF GM, OTHER S.KOREAN CARMAKERS – MINISTRY; 30/04/2018 – GM Recognizes GP Strategies for Performance, Quality, and Innovation; 28/03/2018 – GM KOREA TO ASK GM TO ROLL OVER DEBT OF 980 BLN WON COMING DUE IN APRIL

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.33 earnings per share, down 34.92% or $1.25 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.31 billion for 40.18 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.21% negative EPS growth.

Btc Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.73 billion and $617.98M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 1,592 shares to 20,095 shares, valued at $3.87M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 20,440 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 103,716 shares, and cut its stake in Occidental Pete Corp Del (NYSE:OXY).