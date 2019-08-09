Btc Capital Management Maintains Position in Cvs Health (CVS); As Aptargroup (ATR) Stock Price Rose, Somerville Kurt F Has Lowered Its Stake by $305,174

Btc Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 17.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Btc Capital Management Inc bought 16,926 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 112,867 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.09 million, up from 95,941 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Btc Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $84.20B market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $59.31. About 5.25 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500.

Somerville Kurt F decreased its stake in Aptargroup (ATR) by 1.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Somerville Kurt F sold 2,879 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 159,004 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.92M, down from 161,883 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Somerville Kurt F who had been investing in Aptargroup for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.13% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $121.49. About 140,629 shares traded. AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) has risen 18.07% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.07% the S&P500.

Somerville Kurt F, which manages about $504.27 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 2,509 shares to 5,520 shares, valued at $991,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chevron (NYSE:CVX) by 3,017 shares in the quarter, for a total of 37,858 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon.Com (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 1.17 in 2018Q4.

Btc Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.73B and $626.66M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 2,197 shares to 31,594 shares, valued at $7.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 5,002 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 62,048 shares, and cut its stake in General Mtrs Co (NYSE:GM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4.