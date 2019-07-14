Btc Capital Management Lowered Its Costco Whsl New (COST) Stake by $328,394; Stock Price Rose; Mcdonalds (MCD) Shareholder L & S Advisors Lowered Stake by $474,201

L & S Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) by 6.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. L & S Advisors Inc sold 2,509 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.31% with the market. The institutional investor held 39,010 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.41M, down from 41,519 at the end of the previous reported quarter. L & S Advisors Inc who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $162.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $212.99. About 1.89 million shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 20.85% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.42% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S SAYS U.S. GUEST COUNTS DECLINED IN 1Q; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s Sees 2018 Effective Income Tax Rate 25%-27%; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s to Contribute Capital Toward About 250 Restaurant Openings; 22/05/2018 – McDonald’s is facing pressure to ban plastic drinking straws; 11/04/2018 – GLORY to Feature Cash Automation Solutions at McDonald’s Worldwide Conference; 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S SEES FULL YR TAX RATE 25%-27%; 24/05/2018 – McDonald’s Corporation (MCD) CEO Enrique Hernandez Hosts Annual Shareholders’ Meeting (Transcript); 19/03/2018 – MCDONALD’S CORP MCD.N AND U.S. LABOR BOARD PROPOSE SETTLEMENT IN CASE ALLEGING THE COMPANY IS LIABLE FOR LABOR LAW VIOLATIONS BY FRANCHISEES; 13/03/2018 – EduComm Minority: Top Democrats Urge NLRB to Protect Workers’ Due Process in McDonald’s Case; 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S 1Q REV. $5.14B, EST. $4.97B

Btc Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (COST) by 22.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Btc Capital Management Inc sold 1,357 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,589 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.11M, down from 5,946 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Btc Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Costco Whsl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $122.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $2.9 during the last trading session, reaching $279.44. About 2.05M shares traded or 23.09% up from the average. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 24.91% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.48% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 09/05/2018 – COSTCO APRIL COMP SALES UP 10.9%, EST. UP 8.80%; 23/03/2018 – Shares of Target and Kroger jump on report of possible merger talks; 09/04/2018 – Boxed, the Costco for millennials, is launching a free-shipping membership program – and it has one big advantage over Amazon Prime; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO SAYS U.S. MEMBERSHIP RENEWAL RATE RISES TO 90.1% IN 2Q; 19/04/2018 – Amazon Prime’s Membership and Retention are Higher Than Costco’s; 07/03/2018 – Costco Sees Growth in Same-Store, E-Commerce Sales — Earnings Review; 23/03/2018 – Target, Kroger shares rise on merger report, but source tells CNBC there are no talks; 18/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-UPS goes Groupon, launching discounts for retailers; 25/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Week Ahead: Looking for improvement in job growth nationwide as well as business at Costco; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO FEB. TOTAL COMP SALES UP. 10.5%, EST. UP 8%

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $727,935 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold COST shares while 392 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 437 raised stakes. 300.70 million shares or 10.74% less from 336.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) to report earnings on October, 3. They expect $2.53 EPS, up 7.20% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.36 per share. COST’s profit will be $1.11 billion for 27.61 P/E if the $2.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual EPS reported by Costco Wholesale Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.86% EPS growth.

Btc Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.73B and $626.66 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries N (NYSE:LYB) by 9,790 shares to 48,759 shares, valued at $4.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 9,409 shares in the quarter, for a total of 85,301 shares, and has risen its stake in Northrop Grumman Corp (NYSE:NOC).

L & S Advisors Inc, which manages about $330.44M and $743.53 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Caterpillar Inc (NYSE:CAT) by 32,981 shares to 41,505 shares, valued at $5.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 12,909 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17,442 shares, and has risen its stake in Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ).

Investors sentiment is 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 45 investors sold MCD shares while 566 reduced holdings. only 140 funds opened positions while 449 raised stakes. 496.73 million shares or 3.19% less from 513.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 insider sales for $23.79 million activity. $13.62M worth of stock was sold by Fairhurst David Ogden on Tuesday, February 5. Henry Daniel had sold 3,036 shares worth $537,767 on Wednesday, February 6. Gibbs Robert Lane had sold 22,036 shares worth $3.99M on Thursday, January 31. Shares for $233,662 were sold by Hoovel Catherine A. on Wednesday, February 13.