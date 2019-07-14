Btc Capital Management Increases Stake in Morgan Stanley (MS); Holder L & S Advisors Upped Cisco Systems (CSCO) Stake

Btc Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Morgan Stanley (MS) by 12.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Btc Capital Management Inc bought 8,015 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.58% with the market. The institutional investor held 72,115 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.04M, up from 64,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Btc Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Morgan Stanley for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $75.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.56% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $44.87. About 8.98M shares traded. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 20.50% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.93% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 18/03/2018 – Communicate Now: Morgan Stanley, Citi plan Brexit job moves – sources| Reuters; 08/05/2018 – REG-Bank of New York Mellon FRN Variable Rate Fix; 09/05/2018 – Morgan profits up as it readies for electric future; 07/03/2018 – GORMAN SAYS NOT INTERESTED IN HIRING FORMER TRUMP ADVISER GARY COHN; 22/05/2018 – S&PGR Lwrs 1, Afms 6 Morgan Stanley Cap I Tr 2013-WLSR Rtgs; 14/05/2018 – Australian Consumer Confidence +1.0% at 120.8 in Week Ending May 13: ANZ-Roy Morgan; 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm Growth Depends on NXP Acquisition, Says Synovus Trust’s Morgan (Video); 05/04/2018 – COPA HOLDINGS SA CPA.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $156 FROM $150; 12/03/2018 – INFRASTRUTTURE WIRELESS ITALIANE INWT.Ml : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 6.10 FROM EUR 5.70; 27/03/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY SPOKESMAN COMMENTS BY TELEPHONE

L & S Advisors Inc increased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 44.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. L & S Advisors Inc bought 42,976 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 140,264 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.57 million, up from 97,288 at the end of the previous reported quarter. L & S Advisors Inc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $248.07B market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $57.95. About 13.66 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold MS shares while 290 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 1.38 billion shares or 2.79% less from 1.42 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Salem Inv Counselors Inc reported 14,195 shares. Clark Cap Management Group holds 438,127 shares or 0.44% of its portfolio. Brinker Cap holds 0.04% or 22,979 shares. 9,900 are held by E&G Advsrs Ltd Partnership. Essex Management Ltd Liability has invested 0.4% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Mngmt Gp Lc holds 0.04% or 4,609 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur New York holds 23,619 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Grand Jean Capital Mgmt Incorporated owns 10,250 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. State Bank Hapoalim Bm accumulated 23,219 shares or 0.24% of the stock. Georgia-based Acg Wealth has invested 0.15% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Norris Perne And French Llp Mi holds 6,128 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Hanson Mcclain holds 0% or 1,223 shares in its portfolio. Greystone Managed stated it has 0.44% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). 10,000 were accumulated by Ejf Capital Lc. Joel Isaacson Ltd Llc has invested 0.27% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

More notable recent Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Gold Prices Rebound, Still Below $1,400 Amid Trade Truce Between U.S., China – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019, also Gurufocus.com with their article: “Morgan Stanley’s Business Conditions Index Hits 2nd-Lowest Reading Ever – GuruFocus.com” published on June 18, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 12, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Margaret Dorman Appointed as Range Director NYSE:RRC – GlobeNewswire” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Brace for disappointing bank earnings, Atlantic Equities says – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 05, 2019.

Btc Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.73 billion and $626.66M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 7,411 shares to 123,515 shares, valued at $14.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Costco Whsl Corp New (NASDAQ:COST) by 1,357 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,589 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IWM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hayek Kallen Mgmt reported 20,854 shares. Ironwood Financial Llc reported 600 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Srb Corp holds 0.07% or 14,337 shares in its portfolio. Monarch Cap Mgmt has invested 3.14% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Brown Brothers Harriman & has 132,758 shares. Associated Banc owns 316,661 shares. Rmb Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.09% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Rampart Mngmt Lc reported 1.07% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Fishman Jay A Mi holds 0% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 235,342 shares. Navellier Associates stated it has 56,148 shares. Barbara Oil Com invested in 68,951 shares. Jolley Asset Management Ltd Llc has 99,797 shares. 15,302 are held by Investment Counselors Of Maryland Lc. Japan-based Mitsubishi Ufj Tru And Banking has invested 0.79% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Stearns Fincl Group Inc reported 0.51% stake.

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 07/12/2019: EMKR, UXIN, INFY, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on July 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Friday’s ETF with Unusual Volume: IYZ – Nasdaq” published on July 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Nasdaq Today: Should We Fade the Fade? – Nasdaq” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 07/11/2019: RVLT, FRSX, EXFO, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Expectations, Not Competition, May Be Cisco’s Biggest Threat – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 09, 2019.