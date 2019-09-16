Btc Capital Management Increases Position in Synchrony Finl (SYF); Hospitality Pptys Tr (HPT) Position Maintained by Welch & Forbes Llc

Welch & Forbes Llc increased its stake in Hospitality Pptys Tr (HPT) by 4.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Welch & Forbes Llc bought 27,639 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.85% . The institutional investor held 665,115 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.63M, up from 637,476 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Welch & Forbes Llc who had been investing in Hospitality Pptys Tr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.19B market cap company. The stock increased 1.27% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $25.49. About 1.11M shares traded or 25.14% up from the average. Hospitality Properties Trust (NYSE:HPT) has declined 11.69% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.69% the S&P500. Some Historical HPT News: 13/04/2018 – Hospitality Properties Trust Names John G. Murray as Managing Trustee; 10/05/2018 – HOSPITALITY PROPERTIES TRUST – MATURITY DATE OF AMENDED $1 BLN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY WAS EXTENDED TO JULY 15, 2022

Btc Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Synchrony Finl (SYF) by 13.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Btc Capital Management Inc bought 9,483 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.04% . The institutional investor held 80,359 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.79M, up from 70,876 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Btc Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Synchrony Finl for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $34.18. About 3.67 million shares traded. Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) has risen 21.59% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.59% the S&P500. Some Historical SYF News: 17/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL – BOARD APPROVED A SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM OF UP TO $2.2 BLN THROUGH JUNE 30, 2019; 20/04/2018 – Synchrony Financial 1Q Provision for Loan Losses $1.4B; 10/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY TO ACQUIRE LOOP COMMERCE, NO TERMS; 15/05/2018 – Synchrony: At April 30, Net Charge-Offs as Percentage of Average Loan Receivables Was 6.3%; 20/04/2018 – Synchrony Financial 1Q Loan Receivables $78B; 03/04/2018 – Synchrony Named Preferred Provider of Consumer Financing for Mahindra Powersports Vehicles and Accessories; 20/04/2018 – Synchrony Financial 1Q Net Income Up 28%; 10/05/2018 – Synchrony To Acquire Loop Commerce To Transform Digital Gifting; 15/05/2018 – Synchrony: At April 30, Adjusted Net Charge-Off Rate Was 6.4%; 11/04/2018 – CRATE-BARREL SELECTS SYNCHRONY FOR PRIVATE LABEL CARD CREDIT

Welch & Forbes Llc, which manages about $3.95B and $4.11 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Us Bancorp Del (NYSE:USB) by 15,625 shares to 312,228 shares, valued at $16.36 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 3,772 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 75,106 shares, and cut its stake in Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.22, from 1.31 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 13 investors sold HPT shares while 102 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 119.29 million shares or 0.91% more from 118.22 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Twin Tree Mngmt Lp has invested 0% in Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:HPT). First Allied Advisory Serv holds 0.01% in Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:HPT) or 14,151 shares. Shufro Rose And Comm Limited Company reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:HPT). Kempner holds 49,450 shares or 0.81% of its portfolio. Legg Mason has 2.51% invested in Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:HPT) for 1,310 shares. Cornercap Inv Counsel owns 0.12% invested in Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:HPT) for 35,395 shares. Convergence Prtnrs Lc reported 64,822 shares stake. Cibc Asset reported 10,351 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Forte Limited Liability Company Adv accumulated 59,195 shares. Winslow Evans And Crocker owns 3,130 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Eii Cap Mgmt owns 17,599 shares. Navellier invested in 24,459 shares. Colonial Tru Advisors invested in 25,701 shares. Daiwa Secs Group reported 35,100 shares stake. Keybank Association Oh accumulated 8,075 shares or 0% of the stock.